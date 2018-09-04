New ‘The Favourite’ Trailer Further Reveals the Critically Acclaimed Dark Comedy

0

Fox Searchlight has released a new trailer for The Favourite, fresh off the film’s screenings at the Venice and Telluride film festivals. The movie hails from Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Lobster filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and takes place in 18th century England, revolving around the frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) whose quiet life with her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) is upended when a new servant named Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives. The film scored wildly positive reviews from the festival circuit, with many now earmarking Colman for either a Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination while Weisz and Stone are considered contenders in the Supporting category.

Lanthimos famously mines incredibly dark material for comedy and that looks to be the case here, although refreshingly The Favourite appears to be even a bit lighter in tone. The cinematography by Robbie Ryan is astounding, as is the costume and production design, but it’s the performances that really pop in this trailer and I can’t wait to experience this thing. It looks like 18th century Veep.

Watch the new The Favourite trailer below. The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, and Mark Gatiss. The film opens in select U.S. theaters on November 23rd, in U.K. theaters on January 1st, and worldwide throughout January.