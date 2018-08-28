New ‘The First’ Trailer Features the World’s Saddest Astronauts

0

Hulu has released a new The First trailer. The drama focuses on a crew of astronauts endeavoring to becomes the first humans on Mars. However, this trailer for Beau Willimon’s new series seems to have its primary focus on the toll the expedition will take on the crew’s families. And that’s a fair part of the story to explore. It’s not like a trip to the moon or the ISS where you could be back in a week or a handful of months. A trip to Mars is years, and that’s not to mention the risks of such a long-distance space mission. And yet, there’s no sense of exhilaration and discovery here. The promise and the excitement seem to have been left by the wayside in favor of mopey drama. Hopefully the series can show the highs and well as the lows of its premise.

Check out the new The First trailer below. All episodes of The First hits Hulu on September 14th. The show stars Sean Penn, Natascha McElhone, LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Keiko Agena, Rey Lucas, James Ransone, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Brian Lee Franklin, and Oded Fehr.

Here’s the official synopsis for The First: