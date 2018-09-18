New ‘The Grinch’ Trailer Is Here to Steal Your Christmas

0

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ have released a new trailer for The Grinch. As you probably know, the story involves the eponymous grouch (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) planning to steal Christmas only to have his heart grow three sizes when it’s touched by the Christmas spirit of his victims.

Featuring a new incarnation of the classic Grinch tune from Tyler, The Creator, the latest Grinch trailer is chock full of silly gags and on-brand Illumination humor that’s sure to give the kiddos a good laugh to go with their Christmas spirit. As someone who grew up loving the classic cartoon, it’s fun to see Whoville updated with modern animation tech, looking all shiny and bright and full of Yuletide cheer.

Check out the new The Grinch trailer below. Co-directed by Yarrow Cheney (The Secret Life of Pets) and Kevin Smith’s longtime producing partner Scott Mosier, The Grinch arrives November 9th, just in time for the holiday season.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Grinch:

For their eighth fully animated feature, Illumination and Universal Pictures present The Grinch, based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved holiday classic. The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

