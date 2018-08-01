New ‘The Happytime Murders’ Images Are Here for Puppet Mayhem

0

STX Entertainment has released nine new images from their upcoming R-rated comedy The Happytime Murders. The film is set in a world where puppets and humans coexist and two detectives, one human and one puppet, must team up to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of “The Happytime Gang”, a beloved classic puppet show.

I feel like I should be more excited than I am for The Happytime Murders, but so far everything just seems pretty obvious and overdone. It appears that the film has one joke, and that the joke is puppets acting crudely as if Meet the Feebles didn’t come out almost 30 years ago. Yes, you’ve got the polish here from Brian Henson directing and Melissa McCarthy in a lead role, but so far Happytime Murders seems like it’s mostly a hook without much substance. Hopefully I’m wrong and we’re in for a solid R-rated comedy this month.

Check out The Happytime Murders images below. The film opens August 24th and also stars Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks.