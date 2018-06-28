New ‘The House with a Clock In Its Walls’ Trailer Has Cate Blanchett and Jack Black Being Delightful

0

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for The House with a Clock in Its Walls, the new family-friendly gothic thriller from Eli Roth and Amblin Entertainment about a ten-year-old who goes to live with his uncle in “a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart” and finds himself in a world of magic when he accidentally awakens the dead. The film stars Jack Black as the uncle, a small-town Warlock, and Cate Blanchett as the witch next door, who get caught up in the young boy’s magical adventure.

Any movie that features Kyle MacLachlan as a warlock already has my attention, and indeed it’s an odd feeling for me to be genuinely excited about an Eli Roth film. The filmmaker known for his gore and violence has made a straight-up kids movie, and it looks to feature the appropriate concoction of fun, creepy, and dangerous. This looks like it could become something of a Halloween staple if it delivers the goods, and while this trailer gives away a lot, I’m still looking forward to sitting down and enjoying what twists and turns the full film has up its sleeve.

Check out the trailer below. The House with a Clock in Its Walls also stars Owen Vaccaro, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams, and Sunny Suljic. The film arrives in theaters on September 21st.

Here’s the official synopsis for The House with a Clock in Its Walls: