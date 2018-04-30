New ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’ Trailer Piles on the Plot

0

A new The Man Who Killed Don Quixote trailer has landed online. Per the official synopsis, “An advertising executive jumps back and forth in time between 21st century London and 17th century La Mancha, where Don Quixote mistakes him for Sancho Panza.”

Of course, the movie is more famous right now for how hard it was to get made, even creating the documentary Lost in La Mancha. Now that the movie is finished and ready to premiere at Cannes next month, it’s almost a bit unfair. There’s no way that the finished film can live up to its arduous public production. That’s not fault of director Terry Gilliam or anyone else’s. It’s just a fact of how well it’s known among film circles, and the fact that Gilliam’s movies have trouble attracting audiences in the first place (his last movie was 2013’s The Zero Theorem, which earned $770,706 worldwide).

And yet at the very least, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote feels like it’s the end of a journey. Whether it’s good or bad, Gilliam has at least completed it, which is inspiring in its own bizarre way. As for the film itself, judging by this trailer, I can’t really make heard or tails of what Gilliam is going for here, but I’ll probably end up seeing this all the same. It will be interesting to see if the studio wants to run it through the fall festival circuit or if the reaction out of Cannes (which tends to lean heavily towards either standing ovations or vociferous booing) will determine the release strategy for the upcoming movie.

Check out the new The Man Who Killed Don Quixote trailer below. The film stars Jonathan Pryce, Adam Driver, Olga Kurylenko, Stellan Skarsgård and Jordi Mollà. It will be distributed by Amazon Studios later this year.