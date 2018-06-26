New ‘The Predator’ Red-Band Trailer Is Here to Hunt You Down

0

20th Century Fox has released a new The Predator red-band trailer. Directed by The Nice Guys and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang helmer Shane Black, the film stars Jacob Tremblay as a kid who accidentally brings the Predators crawling back to Earth when he discovers a piece of their technology — and naturally, the intergalactic mercenaries bring a whole lot of violent chaos with them that falls in the lap of Boyd Holbrook‘s assassin.

Shane Black will pretty much always earn the benefit of the doubt from me, but this trailer does raise a lot of doubts. Perhaps it’s not a plot that can be easily sold in a trailer, but while the previous trailer was about the story from the perspective of Tremblay’s character, this new trailer cuts him out almost entirely and tries to explain how Sterling K. Brown’s character and a team of rangers factors into the plot. It’s all fairly convoluted until they just get to “Oh, there’s a bigger, meaner Predator. Okay.” I have faith in Black, but the marketing for this film so far remains rough.

Check out the new The Predator trailer below. Written by Fred Dekker and Shane Black, and also starring Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski, The Predator opens September 14th.

Here’s the synopsis for The Predator:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

