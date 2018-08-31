Final NSFW Trailer for ‘The Predator’ Is Bloody, Violent, and Badass

0

20th Century Fox has released a final The Predator trailer, this one of the NSFW red-band variety. Co-written and directed by The Nice Guys and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang helmer Shane Black, the film chronicles the fallout when Predators arrive back on Earth, this time in southern Georgia, and the team of messed-up mercenaries who are tasked with taking them out.

This is arguably the best trailer for the film yet, even if it does come right up to the line of potentially revealing too much. But the thing about Shane Black movies is they can’t really be spoiled—even if you know where the plot goes, each individual scene is so incredibly entertaining that the viewing experience remains an absolute joy. Indeed, there’s a ton of joy in this trailer, even if it is super violent, and that’s the kind of blockbuster I’m in the mood for right at the tail end of summer. Here’s hoping the full film delivers, because this looks like a blast.

Check out the new The Predator trailer below. The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next week, so look for our review on Collider at that time. Written by Fred Dekker and Shane Black, and also starring Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski, The Predator opens in theaters on September 14th.