New 'The Predator' TV Spot Pits a Ragtag Team against a Super Predator

Fresh off the news that the film will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, a new TV spot for The Predator has been released online. The film hails from director Shane Black (The Nice Guys), who co-wrote the script with Fred Dekker (The Monster Squad). This is a legitimate sequel to the previous two Predator movies, but also moves the franchise in a new and exciting direction as it introduces the concept of the “Super Predator,” which is essentially a normal Predator who’s been doping so he can hunt and kill with even greater success.

The story finds a ragtag group of individuals squaring off against the murderous species, led by an ex-sniper with PTSD (Boyd Holbrook). This TV spot actually does a pretty great job of teasing the atmosphere of the film, with Black’s signature sense of humor and fun really making this stand apart from your average blockbuster. There’s a joy to the whole proceeding that looks delightful, and Sterling K. Brown appears to be a potential breakout here, delivering Black and Dekker’s lines with a tremendous smoothness and ease backed by a charming swagger. I can’t wait to see this thing.

Check out the new The Predator TV spot below and click here for our interview with Black at Comic-Con, where he revealed what was changed during reshoots. The film also stars Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne StrahovskiThe Predator opens in theaters on September 14th.

