New ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Trailer Worships the Awesome Power of Greed

HBO has released a new trailer for The Righteous Gemstones. The upcoming comedy focuses on three generations of televangelists played by Danny McBride (who also writes, directs, and executive produces the series), John Goodman, and Adam Devine.

This looks about as darkly comic as McBride’s other HBO series Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, and I am very much here for it. I also think that this series could tap into the Zeitgeist a bit as Christian Evangelicals flock to support Donald Trump, a man whom by his own admission is greedy. Granted, I don’t think those Evangelicals will ever watch The Righteous Gemstones, but that’s okay. The rest of us can enjoy it.

Check out The Righteous Gemstones trailer below. The series premieres on August 18th and also stars Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and Greg Alan Williams.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Righteous Gemstones: