New ‘Titans’ Images Reveal a Battle-Beaten Robin from the DC Universe Series

Today, DC Universe finally announced extensive details about its forthcoming streaming service. We’ve known for a long time that the foundational original series for DC Universe will be Titans, which follows young heroes from the DC Universe as they come of age. And now a pair of intriguing new images of Brenton Thwaites’ Robin have been revealed.

The series was developed by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Akiva Goldsman and is essentially a gritty take on the Teen Titans franchise, with characters including Dick Grayson/Robin, Rachel Roth/Raven, and Garfield Logan/Beast Boy. The series will also feature Jason Todd and introduce the Doom Patrol, which is getting its own spinoff series on the DC Universe streaming service launching in 2019.

These new images certainly drive home the “gritty” aspect of the series, and indeed Thwaites is a swell choice to fill the role of Robin. He broke out in films like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and The Giver, but here he leads this brand new DC Comics series.

It’s also very clear from these images that this series will probably stand apart from Berlanti’s CW-verse DC shows like Arrow and The Flash. We won’t know for sure until we see footage, but Titans looks to be very dark. Check out the new images below. The DC Universe streaming service will launch this fall.