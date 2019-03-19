Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2019

0

Netflix has announced the new films and TV shows that will be available on the streaming service in April 2019, and it’s a pretty eclectic bunch. For those looking to do a Quentin Tarantino deep-dive in anticipation of his new movie this summer, the “extended version” of The Hateful Eight will arrive—which I assume is the “roadshow” version of the film, that comes complete with an intermission. There are also even a couple of films made before 1984 on the list, including stone-cold classics All the President’s Men, Bonnie and Clyde, and Deliverance. If it’s something a bit more modern you’re in the mood for, Pineapple Express is somehow still underrated, and both Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies are due to arrive. And the 2018 critical darling Burning, starring Steven Yeun, lands on Netflix later in the month.

In terms of Netflix originals, there are a pair of intriguing romcoms on the docket—the unique Someone Great and the more traditional The Perfect Date, the latter of which stars To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Noah Centineo. There’s also Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store, which was acquired after the film was finished, and a very slap-dash sounding mashup of A Quiet Place and Apostle called The Silence, starring Kiernan Shipka.

Speaking of which, “Part 2” of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives, as does the stunning-looking docuseries Our Planet and Season 2 of the animated series She-Ra.

Check out the full list of what's new to Netflix in April 2019 below.

Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

Avail. 4/1/19

ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME

With aliens once again threatening Earth, young Shinjiro must now don the metallic ultra-suit to become Ultraman — like his father before him.

Across The Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

Avail. 4/2/19

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart brings his sold-out comedy tour, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, to a global audience for his first original Netflix standup special. The one-hour special was filmed in front of a sold-out live audience of over 15,000 people at the O2 Arena in London, England. Hart touches upon his friends, family, travel, … and a year filled with Irresponsible behavior.

Avail. 4/3/19

Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM

After a pregnant woman is murdered, her spirit seeks revenge against her increasingly terrified killers, who are determined to finish her off for good.

Avail. 4/5/19

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question…relationships, identity, true intentions…when the devil’s work is at hand.

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Exhilarating visuals and stunning footage of rarely-seen animals mix with somber truths about humanity’s impact on the planet’s habitats and species.

Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An eclectic exploration of different personas in a collection of four short films directed by critically acclaimed Korean directors.

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once beloved by the troops and people alike, Caligula shocks Rome by ruling with the cruel depravity and debauchery that make him infamous.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big changes lie ahead for Lucky and her friends in an eventful final season — from new babies at home to a faraway boarding school.

Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a prominent politician is murdered in cold blood, intrepid local journalists risk their lives to uncover the truth.

Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM

Kit (Brie Larson), a twenty-something dreamer, receives an invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams.

Avail. 4/9/19

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The trolls face a day without a holiday, Biggie accidentally starts a fun-tastic new dance craze, and Guy turns a camping trip into a “glamping” trip.

Avail. 4/10/19

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this interactive adventure series, you’ll make key decisions to help Bear Grylls survive, thrive and complete missions in the harshest environments on Earth.

Avail. 4/11/19

Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, complete strangers band together to find the strength they need to survive and get back to loved ones.