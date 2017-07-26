Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2017

0

Netflix has announced their streaming additions for August 2017, and there are plenty of fine selections. Among the more notable titles are Bad Santa, Cloud Atlas, Innerspace, Jackie Brown, Sleepy Hollow, The Addams Family, The Matrix, Beautiful Creatures, Season 1 of The Good Place, and the one-shot rom-com The Wedding Party. There’s also some noteworthy originals that should be worth your time including Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, The Defenders, What Happened to Monday, and Death Note.

Check out the full list of additions below, and if you need some help deciding on what to watch, click here.

Avail. 8/1/17

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone’s Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Addams Family

The Astronaut’s Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

Avail. 8/2/17

Jab We Met

The Founder

Avail. 8/3/17

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

Avail. 8/4/17

Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/5/17

Holes

Avail. 8/8/17

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Avail. 8/9/17

Black Site Delta

Avail. 8/10/17

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Avail. 8/11/17

Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/13/17

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Avail. 8/14/17

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

Avail. 8/15/17

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

Avail. 8/16/17

Gold

Avail. 8/18/17

Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Sam

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 8/19/17

Hide and Seek

Avail. 8/20/17

Camera Store

Avail. 8/21/17

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

Avail. 8/22/17

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Avail. 8/23/17

Feel Rich

Avail. 8/25/17

Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Avail. 8/29/17

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Place: Season 1

Avail. 8/31/17

Be Afraid