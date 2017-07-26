Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2017

Netflix has announced their streaming additions for August 2017, and there are plenty of fine selections. Among the more notable titles are Bad Santa, Cloud Atlas, Innerspace, Jackie Brown, Sleepy Hollow, The Addams Family, The Matrix, Beautiful Creatures, Season 1 of The Good Place, and the one-shot rom-com The Wedding Party. There’s also some noteworthy originals that should be worth your time including Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, The Defenders, What Happened to Monday, and Death Note.
Check out the full list of additions below, and if you need some help deciding on what to watch, click here.
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
Avail. 8/2/17
Jab We Met
The Founder
Avail. 8/3/17
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
Avail. 8/4/17
Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/5/17
Holes
Avail. 8/8/17
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
Avail. 8/9/17
Black Site Delta
Avail. 8/10/17
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
Avail. 8/11/17
Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/13/17
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
Avail. 8/14/17
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
Avail. 8/15/17
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
Avail. 8/16/17
Gold
Avail. 8/18/17
Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 8/19/17
Hide and Seek
Avail. 8/20/17
Camera Store
Avail. 8/21/17
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
Avail. 8/22/17
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
Avail. 8/23/17
Feel Rich
Avail. 8/25/17
Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
Avail. 8/29/17
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1
Avail. 8/31/17
Be Afraid