Here’s What’s New to Netflix in August 2018

0

Netflix has released a list of the new films and TV series that will be coming to the streaming service in August 2018, and it’s a pretty great lineup. For the superhero enthusiasts out there, Christopher Nolan’s groundbreaking Batman Begins hits Netflix on August 1st, as does Francis Lawrence’s somewhat underrated Constantine. If it’s Oscar-nominated/winning dramas you’re up for, Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby and Martin Scorsese’s excellent The Aviator both hit on August 1st, while the Coen Brothers’ iconic No Country for Old Men arrives on August 11th. Oh, and if you’ve never seen Steven Soderbergh’s hilarious Matt Damon-fronted comedy The Informant!, keep an eye out for that one on August 1st, and Oliver Stone’s preferred version of his historical epic Alexander, titled Alexander: The Ultimate Cut, arrives on August 13th.

There’s also a bevy of Netflix original films coming in August, from the teen sex comedy The Package to the Kristen Bell/Kelsey Grammer father/daughter dramedy Like Father to the YA adaptation To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before to the aptly named bestseller adaptation The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

On the TV side, Matt Groening’s new series Disenchantment premieres on August 17th, and the highly anticipated Ozark Season 2 debuts on August 31st. And August 28th would be the perfect time to catch up on one of the best shows on TV The Good Place, as its terrific second season arrives on Netflix at that time.

Check out the full list of what’s new to Netflix in August 2018 below, and click here to see what’s leaving Netflix next month.

Avail. 8/1/18

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High schooler Ayumi’s perfect world evaporates when her envious classmate Zenko somehow steals her body, her boyfriend and her life.

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Avail. 8/2/18



Emelie

Avail. 8/3/18

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe– NETFLIX FILM

Faking his death to escape the realities of his uneventful life worked out well for Brij Mohan — until he was sentenced to death for his own murder.

Cocaine Coast– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 1980s Galicia, Spain, a young fisherman becomes a prosperous cocaine smuggler by providing Latin American suppliers with a European entry point.

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Whether by land, air or sea, the Dinotrux tackle some of their biggest builds ever while facing the double threat of brothers D-Structs and D-Stroy.



I AM A KILLER– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this true-crime series, history’s most notorious killers recount their stories from their points of view in their own chilling words.

Like Father– NETFLIX FILM

After she’s left at the altar, a workaholic executive ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father. Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer star.

Marching Orders– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow the Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats as they fight to keep their spots on the field, memorize routines, balance their academic careers, and maintain their social lives.

Avail. 8/4/18

Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Memories in a bowl of steaming noodles, a fading beauty finding her way and a bittersweet first love — all in these stories of city life in China.

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.

On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

These uncanny tales reveal a world where individuals face the tragic consequences of social pressure, parental oppression and family dysfunction.

Avail. 8/5/18

Paid in Full

Avail. 8/9/18

Perdida– NETFLIX FILM

A policewoman whose childhood friend disappeared in Patagonia years ago starts a new search to find answers, and soon finds her own life in danger.

The Originals: Season 5

Avail. 8/10/18

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From fangs to claws to venomous stings, they all wield deadly weapons. But which creature will be crowned the fiercest of all?

Afflicted– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baffling symptoms. Controversial diagnoses. Costly treatments. Seven people with chronic illnesses search for answers — and relief.

All About the Washingtons– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-hop icon Rev. Run stars opposite wife Justine in this scripted comedy about one couple’s attempts at balancing work, romance and family chaos.

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With his signature one-liners and drawings, Demetri Martin muses on doughnut holes, dogs, sports bars, the alphabet’s most aggressive letters and more

Insatiable– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this darkly comic series, a disgraced civil lawyer turned beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client.

La casa de las flores– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The outward perfection of a family-run flower business hides a dark side rife with dysfunctional secrets in this darkly humorous comedy series.

Million Pound Menu– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Next-generation restaurateurs get the chance to open their own pop-up eateries to impress the paying public — and a panel of discerning investors.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society– NETFLIX FILM

A writer bonds with the eccentric residents of Guernsey when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the WWII German occupation.

The Package– NETFLIX FILM

When five teens go on a spring break camping trip, an unfortunate accident sets off a race against time to save their friend’s most prized possession.

The Ponysitters Club– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A young horse enthusiast teams up with her best friends to rescue and rehabilitate animals on her family’s beloved ranch.

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After saving Shiro and defeating Lotor, the Paladins are finally able to set a course for Earth. After a perilous journey, they discover that their home planet is not how they left it.