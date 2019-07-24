Here’s What’s New to Netflix in August 2019

0

Netflix is absolutely stacked with a variety of new TV shows, movies, documentaries, and animated specials this August. On the TV side, new seasons of GLOW, Mindhunter, Dear White People, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and more bring a fresh set of episodes for their millions of fans around the world. New series like Wu Assassins, Cannon Busters, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance make their debut, just a few of the many originals to hit the platform next month.

On the movie side, there are plenty of classics coming to Netflix this August, like Rocky I – V, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Groundhog Day. They’re complemented by Originals like the first documentary project from Barack and Michelle Obama, American Factory, and a pair of comedy specials from Simon Amstell and Tiffany Haddish.

And if it’s an after-show for Stranger Things you’re looking for, instead of the one-season wonder Beyond Stranger Things, the streamer has opted for a podcast treatment. That’s just one of three new titles coming to the network’s other form of streaming content this month:

Behind The Scenes: Stranger Things – Our 3-episode miniseries tells stories of the third season of Stranger Things through interviews with cast and crew. The final episode on Thursday will dive into the Mind Flayer with interviews with the Duffers, the VFX team and Dacre Montgomery, among others.

– Our 3-episode miniseries tells stories of the third season of Stranger Things through interviews with cast and crew. The final episode on Thursday will dive into the Mind Flayer with interviews with the Duffers, the VFX team and Dacre Montgomery, among others. I’m Obsessed with This – Bobby Finger welcomes Lindsey Weber and Jean Bentley to talk about the Spanish-language hit La Casa de Papel (aka, Money Heist).

– Bobby Finger welcomes Lindsey Weber and Jean Bentley to talk about the Spanish-language hit La Casa de Papel (aka, Money Heist). Prism: Tales of Your City – Our final episode of Season 1 follows the story of a Somalian women from Minneapolis sent to a gay conversion camp while visiting family overseas.

Be sure to check out all the new titles coming to Netflix next month below so you can add them to your watch list and your calendar. And here’s what’s leaving Netflix next month, too.