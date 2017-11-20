Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2017

0

December will be here before you know it, and if you’re planning on spending the holidays curled up watching Netflix, they’ve got some new offerings for you. In terms of movies, the streaming service will add 8 Mile, Exporting Raymond, Full Metal Jacket, The Wackness, V for Vendetta, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and their original blockbuster Bright, which takes place in a world where magical creatures live alongside humans and Will Smith plays a cop who has an orc (Joel Edgerton) for a partner.

On the TV side, Netflix has new seasons of The Magicians, Halt and Catch Fire, Trollhunters, Peaky Blinders, Bill Nye Saves the World, and The Crown. So that should be enough to get you started when it comes to ducking your relatives.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in December below.