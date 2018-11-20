Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2018

0

I hope you’ve got a good chunk of vacation time carved out for this December because Netflix is bringing the goods. There are a lot of classic titles and returning favorites that are back on the streaming giant’s platform next month, along with a healthy dose of new original TV shows and movies, hotly anticipated specials, and long-awaited final seasons of fan-favorite shows. There might even be an Avenger or two popping in to say hello.

As far as movies are concerned, the biggest of the bunch has to be Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, arriving on Netflix Christmas Day, of course. But don’t sleep on writer-director Alfonso Cuarón‘s ROMA arriving on December 14th or Andy Serkis‘ Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle a week earlier than that.

Fittingly, as an end to 2018, some of the biggest moments in TV will be on Netflix this December. There’s the December 7th holiday special Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas, and the December 14th holiday special, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale. Also on the 14th, the incredible run of Voltron: Legendary Defender comes to a close with Season 8. And on December 21st, an all-new chapter in the Tales of Arcadia will launch with the premiere of 3Below, a spin-off of Trollhunters from DreamWorks Animation and Guillermo del Toro.

Lots to see this December, so set your calendars with the following dates and titles:

December 1st

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

December 2nd

December 3rd

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

December 4th

District 9

December 6th

December 7th

5 Star Christmas

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin’

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch: Part 6

December 9th

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

December 10th

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

December11th

Vir Das: Losing It

December 12th

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

December 13th

Wanted: Season 3

December 14th

December 16th

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

December 18th

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

December 21st

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light: Season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

December 24th

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians: Season 3

December 25th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

December 26th

Alexa & Katie: Season 2

YOU

December 28th

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

December 30th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 31st