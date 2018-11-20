Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2018

I hope you’ve got a good chunk of vacation time carved out for this December because Netflix is bringing the goods. There are a lot of classic titles and returning favorites that are back on the streaming giant’s platform next month, along with a healthy dose of new original TV shows and movies, hotly anticipated specials, and long-awaited final seasons of fan-favorite shows. There might even be an Avenger or two popping in to say hello.
As far as movies are concerned, the biggest of the bunch has to be Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, arriving on Netflix Christmas Day, of course. But don’t sleep on writer-director Alfonso Cuarón‘s ROMA arriving on December 14th or Andy Serkis‘ Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle a week earlier than that.
Fittingly, as an end to 2018, some of the biggest moments in TV will be on Netflix this December. There’s the December 7th holiday special Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas, and the December 14th holiday special, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale. Also on the 14th, the incredible run of Voltron: Legendary Defender comes to a close with Season 8. And on December 21st, an all-new chapter in the Tales of Arcadia will launch with the premiere of 3Below, a spin-off of Trollhunters from DreamWorks Animation and Guillermo del Toro.
Lots to see this December, so set your calendars with the following dates and titles:
December 1st
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
December 2nd
December 3rd
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
December 4th
- District 9
December 6th
December 7th
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin’
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed It! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch: Part 6
December 9th
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
December 10th
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
December11th
- Vir Das: Losing It
December 12th
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
December 13th
- Wanted: Season 3
December 14th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
- Cuckoo: Season 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House: Season 4
- Inside the Real Narcos
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- ROMA
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers: Season 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
December 16th
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
December 18th
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
December 21st
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2
- Perfume
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light: Season 3
- The Casketeers
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)
December 24th
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians: Season 3
December 25th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
December 26th
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2
- YOU
December 28th
- Instant Hotel
- La noche de 12 años
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
December 30th
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 31st
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man