Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2018

December 13, 2017

If you’re hoping to start off the New Year by loading up your Netflix list, you won’t be disappointed. The streaming service has announced what’s being added, and there’s no shortage of films and TV shows to fill up your time, or just browse endlessly before eventually settling on the most comforting title available. New titles for January include Apollo 13, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Begins, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Bring It On, the Lethal Weapon series, Love Actually, Marie Antoinette, National Treasure, The Godfather trilogy, The Italian Job, The Shawshank Redemption, The Truman Show, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, The Conjuring, and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. So that should keep you busy.

Check out the full list of January titles below.

Avail. 1/1/18

10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On

Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong

Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick: Season 3NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show

The Vault
Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Avail. 1/2/18

Mustang Island
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

