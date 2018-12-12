Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in January

0

Netflix has released the list of films and TV shows that will be new to the streaming service in January, and it’s a hefty and very solid list. As for library titles, standouts include all four Indiana Jones movies, Ridley Scott’s American Gangster, Guillermo del Toro’s masterful Pan’s Labyrinth, and the underrated The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. There are also a couple of notable new releases, including Solo: A Star Wars Story and Incredibles 2, in case you missed them or want to watch them again.

I’d also like to point out that The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is a must-watch, and definitely not the show you think it is based on the marketing. Trust me, throw that one into your queue.

In terms of Netflix originals, the final seasons of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be available, as will the new season of Friends from College. Moreover, the soon-to-be-cancelled The Punisher will drop Season 2 at an unspecified date—which makes me think we’re in for a surprise release at some point in January.

Check out the full list of what’s new to Netflix in January 2019 below.

Avail. 1/1/19

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the series’ third and final act, the Baudelaires will stop at nothing to solve the mysteries of the VFD and end Count Olaf’s relentless pursuit.

Across the Universe



Babel



Black Hawk Down



City of God



COMEDIANS of the world– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This global, first-of-its-kind, series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. Get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!



Definitely, Maybe



Godzilla

Happy Feet



Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer



Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade



Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom



It Takes Two



Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back



Jersey Boys



Mona Lisa Smile



Mr. Bean’s Holiday



Pan’s Labyrinth



Pinky Malinky– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pinky Malinky sees the bright side of everything, including being born a hot dog. With his BFFs in tow, this little wiener takes a bite out of life.

Pulp Fiction



Swingers



Tears of the Sun



The Addams Family



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas



The Dark Knight



The Departed



The Mummy



The Mummy Returns



The Strangers



Tidying Up with Marie Kondo– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a series of inspiring home makeovers, world-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo helps clients clear out the clutter — and choose joy.

Watchmen



xXx



XXX: State of the Union

Avail. 1/2/19

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Avail. 1/4/19

And Breathe Normally– NETFLIX FILM

An Icelandic single mom struggling with poverty and a Guinea-Bissauan asylum seeker facing deportation find their lives intertwined in unexpected ways.

Call My Agent!: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rising tensions prompt two agents to hatch a secret plot in a new season of showbiz antics with Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci and Jean Dujardin.

El Potro: Unstoppable– NETFLIX FILM

A singer makes a splash in the Tropical music scene thanks to his good looks and magnetism, but must navigate tragedy and the trappings of fame to survive.

Lionheart– NETFLIX FILM

When her father falls ill, Adaeze steps up to run the family business — alongside her uncle — and prove herself in a male-dominated world.

Avail. 1/9/19

GODZILLA The Planet Eater– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With the earth alliance weakened, Haruo weighs siding with the Exif, whose death cult is summoning a monster that can destroy the world.



Solo: A Star Wars Story

Avail. 1/10/19

When Heroes Fly– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Years after a bitter falling out, four Israeli military veterans reunite and travel to Colombia in search of a loved one they’d presumed to be dead.

Avail. 1/11/19

Friends from College: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mistakes were made. Feelings were hurt. Life goes on. Now, with a wedding on the horizon, the gang tries to put the past behind them.

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For years, the murder of Chilean protest singer Victor Jara was blamed on an official in Pinochet’s army. Now in exile, he tries to exonerate himself.

Sex Education– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Meet Otis Milburn – an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems. Through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realises he may need some therapy of his own.



Solo– NETFLIX FILM

In a remote area of the Canary Islands, young surfer Alvaro Vizcaino accidentally falls from a cliff. Seriously injured, he must fight to survive.

The Last Laugh– NETFLIX FILM

Retired talent manager Al reconnects with former client Buddy, a comedian who gave up performing decades ago, and urges him to go back out on the road.