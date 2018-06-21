Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2018

0

Netflix has announced the titles that will be coming to the streaming service in July. The major titles arriving on Netflix as far as their non-original programming includes Happy Gilmore, Interview with the Vampire, Jurassic Park, The Voices, Blue Valentine, Gone Baby Gone, An Education, and Her.

Check out the full list of titles arriving to Netflix next month:

Arriving in July (Date Not Announced)

El Chapo: Season 3

Avail. 7/1/18

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.



Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4



Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

Avail. 7/2/18

Dance Academy: The Comeback



Good Witch: Season 4



King of Peking

Romina



The Sinner: Season 1

Avail. 7/3/18

The Comedy Lineup– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A diverse group of up-and-coming comedians perform 15-minute sets in this stand-up comedy showcase series.

Avail. 7/5/18

Blue Valentine

Avail. 7/6/18

Anne with an E: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne’s beloved world of Green Gables becomes a much bigger place, with new faces and heartfelt lessons about love, loss and growing up.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a new set of episodes for 2018, Jerry Seinfeld takes a ride with 12 comedy heavyweights, including Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.

First Team: Juventus: Part B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the second half of the season, Juve hope to hold off stiff challenges to winning another league title while moving forward in the Champions League.

Free Rein: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Zoe and the Bright Fields team prepare for Junior Nationals, they must overcome the loss of a team member, a mysterious fire and other obstacles.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, investigates some of the world’s toughest prisons from the inside.

Sacred Games– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set amid the chaos of Mumbai, this epic series explores the corrupt underworld lurking beneath India’s economic renaissance. Based on the novel.

Samantha!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A child star in the ’80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight.

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Phil Rosenthal continues his culinary journey of the world, making stops in Dublin, Venice, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Cape Town and New York City.

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter– NETFLIX FILM

All he wants out of this trip is a chance to bond with his son. And for his son to kill a deer. And to get it all on video.

The Skin of The Wolf– NETFLIX FILM

An animal trapper living in an abandoned mountain town in northern Spain seeks to resolve his loneliness by securing a wife.

White Fang– NETFLIX FILM

A loyal wolfdog’s curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime in this animated update of a Jack London classic set in Canada’s Yukon Territory.