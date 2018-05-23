Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2018

0

Netflix has announced what titles will be coming to their streaming service next month. Notable titles for June include He Named Me Malala, Blue Jasmine, Miracle, National Treasure, The Departed, The King’s Speech, Thor: Ragnarok, The Staircase, In Bruges, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5, Luke Cage Season 2, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It’s a bit surprising to see these kinds of major Disney titles like Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi appear on Netflix, but it’s a good a deal as any for both companies until Disney gets its streaming service off the ground and can get people to subscribe to both services (I don’t see a reality where people leave Netflix for Disney as much as everything continues to get more fractured and you have an a la carte model where instead of paying a large cable bill, you pay a large bill for streaming services).

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in June below.

Coming Soon

iZombie: Season 4

Life Sentence: Season 1



Supergirl: Season 3



Avail. 6/1/18

Assassination Games



Blue Jasmine



Busted! (Season Finale)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tackling different mysteries in each episode of this game show, seven sleuths get closer to solving the biggest one of all: What happened to Project D?



Disney’s 101 Dalmatians



George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker



He Named Me Malala



Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth



Just Friends



Miracle

National Treasure



Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist



November 13: Attack on Paris– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Survivors and first responders share tales of horror, kindness and bravery that unfolded in Paris amid the deadly terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015.

Outside In



Righteous Kill



Rumor Has It



Singularity



Taking Lives



Terms and Conditions May Apply



The Boy



The Covenant



The Departed



The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure



Avail. 6/2/18

The King’s Speech

Avail. 6/3/18

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on “The Daily Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Avail. 6/5/18

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok



Avail. 6/7/18

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)



The Night Shift: Season 4



Avail. 6/8/18

Alex Strangelove– NETFLIX FILM

High school senior Alex Truelove is on a mission to lose his virginity, much to the excitement of his patient girlfriend and rowdy friends.

Ali’s Wedding– NETFLIX FILM

After telling a white lie that spins out of control, the son of an Iraqi-born cleric in Melbourne becomes torn between family duty and his own heart.

Marcella: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Marcella gets to the root of her blackouts via hypnotherapy, her son becomes entangled in a police search for a child killer with an unusual M.O.

Sense8: The Series Finale– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the sweeping series finale, passions run high as the Sensates and their closest allies fight to save the cluster and stop their enemies for good.

The Hollow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three teens join forces to find a way home after waking up in a bizarre world filled with mysterious portals, odd characters and vicious beasts.

The Staircase– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This documentary series offers a revealing inside look at the high-profile murder case of author Michael Peterson, accused of killing his wife in 2001.

Treehouse Detectives– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What happened to the snowman? Where did all the caterpillars go? A brother and sister bear detective team solves all their neighborhood’s mysteries.