Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2018

by      May 23, 2018

Netflix has announced what titles will be coming to their streaming service next month. Notable titles for June include He Named Me MalalaBlue Jasmine, Miracle, National Treasure, The Departed, The King’s Speech, Thor: Ragnarok, The Staircase, In Bruges, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5, Luke Cage Season 2, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It’s a bit surprising to see these kinds of major Disney titles like Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi appear on Netflix, but it’s a good a deal as any for both companies until Disney gets its streaming service off the ground and can get people to subscribe to both services (I don’t see a reality where people leave Netflix for Disney as much as everything continues to get more fractured and you have an a la carte model where instead of paying a large cable bill, you pay a large bill for streaming services).

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in June below.

Coming Soon

iZombie: Season 4

Life Sentence: Season 1

Supergirl: Season 3

Avail. 6/1/18

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tackling different mysteries in each episode of this game show, seven sleuths get closer to solving the biggest one of all: What happened to Project D?

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on ParisNETFLIX ORIGINAL
Survivors and first responders share tales of horror, kindness and bravery that unfolded in Paris amid the deadly terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015.

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Avail. 6/2/18

The King’s Speech

Avail. 6/3/18

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on “The Daily Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Avail. 6/5/18

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Avail. 6/7/18

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

Avail. 6/8/18

Alex StrangeloveNETFLIX FILM

High school senior Alex Truelove is on a mission to lose his virginity, much to the excitement of his patient girlfriend and rowdy friends.

Ali’s Wedding– NETFLIX FILM

After telling a white lie that spins out of control, the son of an Iraqi-born cleric in Melbourne becomes torn between family duty and his own heart.

Marcella: Season 2NETFLIX ORIGINAL
As Marcella gets to the root of her blackouts via hypnotherapy, her son becomes entangled in a police search for a child killer with an unusual M.O.

Sense8: The Series FinaleNETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the sweeping series finale, passions run high as the Sensates and their closest allies fight to save the cluster and stop their enemies for good.

The HollowNETFLIX ORIGINAL
Three teens join forces to find a way home after waking up in a bizarre world filled with mysterious portals, odd characters and vicious beasts.

The StaircaseNETFLIX ORIGINAL
This documentary series offers a revealing inside look at the high-profile murder case of author Michael Peterson, accused of killing his wife in 2001.

Treehouse DetectivesNETFLIX ORIGINAL
What happened to the snowman? Where did all the caterpillars go? A brother and sister bear detective team solves all their neighborhood’s mysteries.

