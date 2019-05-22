Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2019

0

Netflix has announced the new titles arriving to their streaming service in June 2019. As always, there’s loads of Netflix Originals which may be good or bad but serve their purpose of being CONTENT. Notable titles arriving in June include Black Mirror: Season 5, Documentary Now!: Season 3, Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15, Neon Genesis Evangelion, 20th Century Women, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Batman Begins, Good Night, and Good Luck, Cabaret, Magic Mike, Network, Platoon, and The Dark Knight.

Check out the full list of new titles below and when they’ll be hitting Netflix.

Coming Soon

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism, and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

Trinkets — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie — the grieving misfit, Moe — the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha — the imperfect picture of perfection, will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

Avail. 6/1/19

Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal and its surrounding regions vie for power as they build a new society.

Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM

Awkward 16-year-old Andrei is infatuated with his alluring but aloof schoolmate Ramona — until he meets stunning hotel clerk Anemona while on vacation.

50/50 A.I. Artificial Intelligence Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day Batman Begins Cabaret Carrie Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Dynasty: Season 2 Good Night, and Good Luck Gran Torino Life in the Doghouse Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa Magic Mike Network Platoon Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz Satan & Adam Small Soldiers The Dark Knight The Phantom of the Opera The Space Between Us What a Girl Wants

Avail. 6/3/19

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

On the heels of Junior Rescue training, Team Flounder returns to brave the beach in a series of thrilling saves and lighthearted laughs.

Avail. 6/4/19

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With more than 2 billion views across her YouTube channels, Colleen Ballinger has become an international sensation with her hilarious alter-ego Miranda Sings. Filmed in front of a packed house of “Mirfandas,” Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome launches globally on Tuesday, June 4. While Colleen reads snippets of her diary and sings through some of the weird comments she receives, the next ‘Virgin Mary’ Miranda blesses the audience with her combination of acting, singing, dancing, modeling, and magic.

Avail. 6/5/19

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smithereens: A cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.

Striking Vipers: Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too: A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favourite pop star – whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears…

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch