Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2017

It’s that time of the month again—Netflix has unveiled its list of movies and TV shows that will be coming to the streaming service in November 2017. It’s something of a mixed bag when it comes to library titles, as films like Men in Black, Michael Clayton, and the underrated Western The Homesman are welcome additions but I’m not sure who’s itching to watch The Reader, Chappie, or The Pursuit of Happyness.
But November is stacked with original Netflix content, and chief among the new releases is its major Oscar contender Mudbound. Netflix acquired the indie Hillary Jordan adaptation at Sundance earlier this year, and it’s an incredible Southern epic with a terrific ensemble cast that includes Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, and a genuinely great turn by Mary J. Blige. Trust me, watch this movie.
On the TV side, Marvel’s The Punisher finally arrives after a slight delay, the Scott Frank/Steven Soderbergh Western limited series Godless is on the way, and the Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace hits Netflix next month as well.
Check out the full list of titles below. Click here for Collider’s curated list of the Best Movies on Netflix Right Now and click here for our TV list.
Avail. 11/1/17
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
Avail. 11/2/17
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/3/17
Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/4/17
Williams
Avail. 11/5/17
The Homesman
The Veil
Avail. 11/6/17
The Dinner