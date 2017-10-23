Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2017

0

It’s that time of the month again—Netflix has unveiled its list of movies and TV shows that will be coming to the streaming service in November 2017. It’s something of a mixed bag when it comes to library titles, as films like Men in Black, Michael Clayton, and the underrated Western The Homesman are welcome additions but I’m not sure who’s itching to watch The Reader, Chappie, or The Pursuit of Happyness.

But November is stacked with original Netflix content, and chief among the new releases is its major Oscar contender Mudbound. Netflix acquired the indie Hillary Jordan adaptation at Sundance earlier this year, and it’s an incredible Southern epic with a terrific ensemble cast that includes Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, and a genuinely great turn by Mary J. Blige. Trust me, watch this movie.

On the TV side, Marvel’s The Punisher finally arrives after a slight delay, the Scott Frank/Steven Soderbergh Western limited series Godless is on the way, and the Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace hits Netflix next month as well.

Check out the full list of titles below. Click here for Collider’s curated list of the Best Movies on Netflix Right Now and click here for our TV list.

Avail. 11/1/17

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Avail. 11/2/17

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/3/17

Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/4/17

Williams

Avail. 11/5/17

The Homesman

The Veil

Avail. 11/6/17

The Dinner