Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2018

The new normal for Netflix is to flood their channels with so much original content you can’t possibly hope to keep up. But if you need some standouts, we’ve got some recommendations for November. In terms of non-Netflix content, the streaming service is adding Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Cape Fear, Children of Men, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Cloverfield, Good Will Hunting, Animal House, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Green Room, and Jiro Dreams of Sushi.

As for Netflix Originals you should keep an eye out for, look to House of Cards: Season 6, The Holiday Calendar, The Other Side of the Wind, They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, Outlaw King, Oh my Ghost, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Tribe, The Christmas Chronicles, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

Here’s the full calendar of what’s coming to Netflix in November.

Avail. 11/1/18

Angela’s Christmas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A trip to church with her family on Christmas Eve gives young Angela an extraordinary idea. A heartwarming tale based on a story by Frank McCourt.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula



Bring It On: In It to Win It



Cape Fear



Children of Men



Close Encounters of the Third Kind



Cloverfield



Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo



Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BuzzFeed reporters research sexbots, superbug snipers and more in the third installment of this documentary series.

From Dusk Till Dawn



Good Will Hunting



Jet Li’s Fearless



Julie & Julia



Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1



National Lampoon’s Animal House



Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow



Planet Hulk



Scary Movie 2



Scary Movie 3



Sex and the City: The Movie



Sixteen Candles



Stink!



The English Patient



The Judgement– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After a traumatic incident at a party makes her a target of gossip and derision, a young college student tries to change her school’s toxic culture.

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin



The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep



Transcendence

Vaya

Avail. 11/2/18

Brainchild– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From germs and emotions to social media and more, it’s the science of your world explained in a way that’s refreshingly relatable.

House of Cards: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With Frank out of the picture, Claire Underwood steps fully into her own as the first woman president, but faces formidable threats to her legacy.

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This documentary chronicles Johnny Cash’s 1970 visit to the White House, where Cash’s shifting ideals clashed with Richard Nixon’s policies.

The Holiday Calendar– NETFLIX FILM

A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future — and pointing her toward love.

The Other Side of the Wind– NETFLIX FILM

A completion and restoration of Orson Welles’s unfinished film, this satire follows the final days of a legendary director striving for a comeback.

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This engaging documentary explores Orson Welles’s unfinished film, “The Other Side of the Wind,” which he worked on for a decade before his death.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With her sunny attitude, Poppy leads her friends in rescuing Mr. Dinkles, supporting Guy Diamond’s new invention and teaching Smidge to be helpful.

Avail. 11/3/18

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Avail. 11/4/18

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Avail. 11/5/18

Homecoming: Season 1



John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With a rapid-fire lesson in overlooked Latin history, Colombian-American actor John Leguizamo comes to Netflix with his one-man Broadway show John Leguizamo: Latin History For Morons. Examining 3,000 years of Latino history, Leguizamo charts everything from a satirical recap of Aztec and Incan history to stories of Latin patriots in the American Civil War, revealing how whitewashed history truly is. Latin History For Morons earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Play on Broadway.

Avail. 11/7/18

Into the Forest



Avail. 11/8/18

The Sea of Trees

Avail. 11/9/18

Beat Bugs: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Music keeps the Beat Bugs going and points the way to problem-solving solutions in another season of fun and adventure.



La Reina del Flow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.

Medal of Honor– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This emotional docudrama tells the stories of Medal of Honor recipients from U.S. military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and more.

Outlaw King– NETFLIX FILM

This period drama follows Robert the Bruce’s battle to regain control after being made an outlaw by the King of England for taking the Scottish Crown.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seasons change, and so do Lucky’s adventures, whether she’s racing through the snow, outsmarting villains or soaring high in the sky!

Super Drags– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three gay friends, working by day at a department store, lead double lives as crime-fighting superhero drag queens.

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The mouth-watering contest returns to the big white tent with 12 new bakers and another season bursting with delicious surprises.

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brother-and-sister detectives Toby and Teri are back on the case, helping others, being brave — and asking big questions about the world around them.

Westside– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Westside offers an unscripted and deeply personal glimpse into the journeys of nine young L.A.-based musicians as they follow their dreams. Each episode sheds light on their creative processes and personal struggles, interspersing cinema verité-style documentary footage with beautifully produced music videos featuring original songs.