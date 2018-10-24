Facebook Messenger

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2018

by      October 24, 2018

the-ballad-of-buster-scruggs

The new normal for Netflix is to flood their channels with so much original content you can’t possibly hope to keep up. But if you need some standouts, we’ve got some recommendations for November. In terms of non-Netflix content, the streaming service is adding Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Cape Fear, Children of Men, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Cloverfield, Good Will Hunting, Animal House, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Green Room, and Jiro Dreams of Sushi.

As for Netflix Originals you should keep an eye out for, look to House of Cards: Season 6, The Holiday Calendar, The Other Side of the Wind, They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, Outlaw King, Oh my Ghost, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Tribe, The Christmas Chronicles, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

Here’s the full calendar of what’s coming to Netflix in November.

children-of-men

Image via Universal Pictures

Avail. 11/1/18

Angela’s ChristmasNETFLIX ORIGINAL
A trip to church with her family on Christmas Eve gives young Angela an extraordinary idea. A heartwarming tale based on a story by Frank McCourt.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BuzzFeed reporters research sexbots, superbug snipers and more in the third installment of this documentary series.

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The JudgementNETFLIX ORIGINAL

After a traumatic incident at a party makes her a target of gossip and derision, a young college student tries to change her school’s toxic culture.

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

other-side-of-the-wind-image-3

Image via Netflix

Avail. 11/2/18

BrainchildNETFLIX ORIGINAL
From germs and emotions to social media and more, it’s the science of your world explained in a way that’s refreshingly relatable.

House of Cards: Season 6NETFLIX ORIGINAL
With Frank out of the picture, Claire Underwood steps fully into her own as the first woman president, but faces formidable threats to her legacy.

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in BlackNETFLIX ORIGINAL
This documentary chronicles Johnny Cash’s 1970 visit to the White House, where Cash’s shifting ideals clashed with Richard Nixon’s policies.

The Holiday CalendarNETFLIX FILM

A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future — and pointing her toward love.

The Other Side of the WindNETFLIX FILM
A completion and restoration of Orson Welles’s unfinished film, this satire follows the final days of a legendary director striving for a comeback.

They’ll Love Me When I’m DeadNETFLIX ORIGINAL
This engaging documentary explores Orson Welles’s unfinished film, “The Other Side of the Wind,” which he worked on for a decade before his death.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With her sunny attitude, Poppy leads her friends in rescuing Mr. Dinkles, supporting Guy Diamond’s new invention and teaching Smidge to be helpful.

Avail. 11/3/18

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Avail. 11/4/18

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Avail. 11/5/18

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for MoronsNETFLIX ORIGINAL
With a rapid-fire lesson in overlooked Latin history, Colombian-American actor John Leguizamo comes to Netflix with his one-man Broadway show John Leguizamo: Latin History For Morons. Examining 3,000 years of Latino history, Leguizamo charts everything from a satirical recap of Aztec and Incan history to stories of Latin patriots in the American Civil War, revealing how whitewashed history truly is. Latin History For Morons earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Play on Broadway.

Avail. 11/7/18

Into the Forest

Avail. 11/8/18

The Sea of Trees

Image via Netflix

Avail. 11/9/18

Beat Bugs: Season 3NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Music keeps the Beat Bugs going and points the way to problem-solving solutions in another season of fun and adventure.   

La Reina del FlowNETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.

Medal of HonorNETFLIX ORIGINAL
This emotional docudrama tells the stories of Medal of Honor recipients from U.S. military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and more.

Outlaw KingNETFLIX FILM
This period drama follows Robert the Bruce’s battle to regain control after being made an outlaw by the King of England for taking the Scottish Crown.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seasons change, and so do Lucky’s adventures, whether she’s racing through the snow, outsmarting villains or soaring high in the sky!

Super DragsNETFLIX ORIGINAL
Three gay friends, working by day at a department store, lead double lives as crime-fighting superhero drag queens.

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The mouth-watering contest returns to the big white tent with 12 new bakers and another season bursting with delicious surprises.

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brother-and-sister detectives Toby and Teri are back on the case, helping others, being brave — and asking big questions about the world around them.

WestsideNETFLIX ORIGINAL

Westside offers an unscripted and deeply personal glimpse into the journeys of nine young L.A.-based musicians as they follow their dreams. Each episode sheds light on their creative processes and personal struggles, interspersing cinema verité-style documentary footage with beautifully produced music videos featuring original songs.

