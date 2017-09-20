Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2017

Netflix has unveiled its list of new titles that will be hitting the streaming service next month, and it’s a pretty robust assortment. There are, of course, a few films that seem to be on a rotation of coming to/leaving Netflix every few months, so Boogie Nights, Eyes Wide Shut, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby are all returning. But there are also some other brand new additions like Quentin Tarantino’s talky Western The Hateful Eight, the underrated Jason Sudeikis/Allison Brie romantic comedy Sleeping with Other People, filmmaker Noah Baumbach’s delightful comedy While We’re Young, the heartbreaking drama Never Let Me Go, and Richard Linklater’s masterful threequel Before Midnight.
We’ve also got some exciting Netflix originals on tap: Baumbach’s new film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) and the Frank Grillo-led actioner Wheelman, as well as Stranger Things Season 2 and, quite possibly the most exciting of the bunch, David Fincher’s new serial killer series Mindhunter which hits on Friday, October 13th.
Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix below, and click here for our carefully curated list of the very best movies on Netflix right now.
Avail. 10/1/17
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
Avail. 10/2/17
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People
Avail. 10/3/17
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
Avail. 10/4/17
Raw
Avail. 10/5/17
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5