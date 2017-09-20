Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2017

0

Netflix has unveiled its list of new titles that will be hitting the streaming service next month, and it’s a pretty robust assortment. There are, of course, a few films that seem to be on a rotation of coming to/leaving Netflix every few months, so Boogie Nights, Eyes Wide Shut, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby are all returning. But there are also some other brand new additions like Quentin Tarantino’s talky Western The Hateful Eight, the underrated Jason Sudeikis/Allison Brie romantic comedy Sleeping with Other People, filmmaker Noah Baumbach’s delightful comedy While We’re Young, the heartbreaking drama Never Let Me Go, and Richard Linklater’s masterful threequel Before Midnight.

We’ve also got some exciting Netflix originals on tap: Baumbach’s new film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) and the Frank Grillo-led actioner Wheelman, as well as Stranger Things Season 2 and, quite possibly the most exciting of the bunch, David Fincher’s new serial killer series Mindhunter which hits on Friday, October 13th.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix below, and click here for our carefully curated list of the very best movies on Netflix right now.

Avail. 10/1/17

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Avail. 10/2/17

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

Avail. 10/3/17

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Avail. 10/4/17

Raw

Avail. 10/5/17

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5