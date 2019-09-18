Here’s What’s New to Netflix in October 2019

0

Clear your schedules, call in sick to work, or take vacation for like a month because Netflix is stacked with new and returning goodness this October. We would have been perfectly happy just to get the new Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, but the streaming service saw fit to provide us with new original films, series, anime, reality TV, comedy specials, documentaries, and a whole lot more.

Some other highlights include titles for kids and families like Carmen Sandiego returning for Season 2 and a Halloween special for Captain Underpants. For older audiences, there’s more animation incoming, like Season 3 of Big Mouth, the much-anticipated debut of the anime Seis Manos and the second season of Kengan Ashura, and more. October also brings the latest from Steven Soderbergh in The Laundromat, a new super-powered film starring Michael B. Jordan, and an adaptation of Stephen King / Joe Hill‘s collaboration, In the Tall Grass.

Check out the full lineup below:

Avail. 10/1/19

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The stakes are higher than ever for Carmen, Ivy and Zack as V.I.L.E. unleashes a host of dastardly new villains while A.C.M.E. closes in.

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Following her popular set on Season 1 of Netflix’s The Standups, Nikki Glaser is back with her first hour long Netflix original comedy special, Bangin’. Launching globally on October 1, Nikki keeps the audience at the edge of their seat as she delves into taboo topics like sex and… sex. The gloves are off as she pushes back at the unreal sexual expectations women face with her hilarious, no-holds-barred style.

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Avail. 10/2/19

Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From executive producer Selena Gomez, LIVING UNDOCUMENTED follows eight undocumented immigrant families who volunteered to tell their stories at great personal risk, revealing the high cost many must pay to try and live the American dream.

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM

After the man she thought she’d marry breaks up with her, Ana joins a class for single women who are in search of a husband.

Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Explore the secrets behind sugar and chocolate, the true cost of avocados and bottled water, and the changing world of wine and marijuana edibles.

Avail. 10/3/19

Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME

Set in Mexico in the 1970’s era, Seis Manos centers on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federal to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered on the streets of their tiny border town.

Avail. 10/4/19

Big Mouth: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Season 3, Big Mouth focuses on what’s like to be going through puberty now. The show continues exploring human sexuality and everything around it, tackling issues such as cell phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and of course “how to have an orgasm.” As the end of seventh grade rapidly approaches, Thandie Newton shakes things up as Missy’s new Hormone Monstress, and Ali Wong joins the cast as a new student who makes everyone at Bridgeton Middle question their sexuality. The season culminates with a superhero showdown that brings long simmering tensions to a head and tests even the strongest friendships.

Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Creepy apps, wishes gone wrong and portals to another dimension: Brace yourself for 10 new spine-tingling tales.

In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX FILM

When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill.

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the Shelbys grapple with the 1929 stock market crash, Tommy confronts new threats to his power from younger family members and fascist rivals.

Raising Dion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The fun-loving Super Monsters learn new lessons — and make new friends — while exploring the world around them in Pitchfork Pines.

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Super Monsters share their Halloween traditions with Vida, then get invited to a Día de los Muertos party in the Howlers’ backyard.

Avail. 10/5/19

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY

When mythical creatures come to life, it’s up to Leo, Teodora, Don Andrés and Alebrije — super-secret monster hunters — to save the day.

Avail. 10/7/19

Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A tennis prodigy battles the odds to excel on the court while balancing schoolwork and inspiring fellow players on his team.

The Water Diviner

Avail. 10/8/19

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chicago’s own Deon Cole is relentlessly hilarious in his first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, Deon Cole: Cole Hearted. Doubling down on his unrestrained and engaging set from the Netflix stand-up comedy series, The Standups, Cole beta tests bottomless jokes about offering mints to strangers, dining while Black, post-sex salutations and the preservation of comedy as the last raw form of expression.

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY

When Halloween is declared illegal, best friends Harold and George search for a clever way to fight back against the outrageous new law.

Avail. 10/9/19

After

Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip T.I. Harris search for the next breakout hip-hop star in this music competition series. Starting October 9, new episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 episodes.

Avail. 10/10/19

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME

Decades after the sudden birth of a new continent, a young rescuer-for-hire provides aid to adventurers exploring this dangerous, uncharted world.

Avail. 10/11/19

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, the Netflix Television Event EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE follows fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as he runs from his captors, the law and his past.

The Forest of Love — NETFLIX FILM

Auteur Sion Sono helms the fictionalized retelling of how one charismatic leader led his followers down a bizarre, gruesome, deadly and depraved path.

Fractured — NETFLIX FILM

Driving home after a tense holiday weekend with his in-laws, Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), a well-meaning but overwhelmed family man, pulls into a rest area with his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri). The trip takes a turn for the worse when Peri is hurt in an accident and the family rushes to a nearby emergency room run by a staff with dubious intentions. After being sent away for further testing Peri and Joanne vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them.

Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In an all-new season of true-life terror, real people recount unsettling run-ins with demons, ghosts and more, as told via dramatic reenactments.

Insatiable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In season two of Insatiable we find Patty dealing with, well, a lot. Her past is haunting her, and her struggle to be “good” is becoming harder and harder each day as she battles her inner demons. And Bob – well – he’s helping her cover up Christian’s murder, but just how far will his loyalties go? Will he continue to allow his romantic relationships, his career ambitions, and his integrity to take a beating, just to help Patty pursue her pageant dreams? And when beauty queens start going missing, who’s to blame? Patty’s rage? Or is there more at play?

La influencia — NETFLIX FILM

Back in her childhood home to care for her comatose mother, Alicia is forced to face a past she thought she’d buried and a body that refuses to die.

Plan Coeur: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Four months after bidding farewell to her BFFs, Elsa stages her return to Paris. But guilty secrets take a toll on her love life and her friendships.

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch — NETFLIX FILM

Pressured to marry a nice Orthodox Jewish woman, Motti is thrown for a loop when he falls for classmate Laura, who his mother will never approve of.

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

In a series of magical missions, quick-witted YooHoo and his can-do crew travel the globe to help animals in need.

Avail. 10/12/19

Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM

Noumouké, 15, must decide which of his brothers’ footsteps he’ll follow: law student Soulaymaan or mobster Demba. Directed by Kery James and Leïla Sy.

Avail. 10/15/19

Dark Crimes

Avail. 10/16/19

Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A group of suburban Muslim friends trace the disappearance of their friend “Mark,” who is suspected of joining ISIS.

Sinister 2

Avail. 10/17/19

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY

Identical twin brothers Dru and Kal uncover a secret government plot to control and track Australia’s students.

Avail. 10/18/19

The Yard (Avlu) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After a fateful domestic clash, a devoted mother finds herself in prison and fighting to survive in hopes of reuniting with her daughter.

Baby: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chiara and Ludovica find their lives spinning out of control as they navigate relationships, high school dramas and new corners of Rome’s underworld.

Eli — NETFLIX FILM

Eli is the story of a young boy (Charlie Shotwell) plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents (Kelly Reilly and Max Martini) put their trust – and his life – in the hands of a doctor (Lili Taylor) whose experimental, cutting edge treatments at her clean house facility may hold Eli’s last hope. As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house. Co-starring Sadie Sink.

Interior Design Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aspiring interior designers transform a variety of spaces from dowdy to delightful as they vie for a life-changing contract with a top London hotel.

The House of Flowers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The de la Mora family grieves a loss while trying to recover sold businesses, plotting revenge and entangling themselves in romantic disasters.

The Laundromat — NETFLIX FILM

A widow (Meryl Streep) investigates an insurance fraud, chasing leads to a pair of Panama City law partners (Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) exploiting the world’s financial system. Steven Soderbergh directs.

Living with Yourself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Netflix original series LIVING WITH YOURSELF is an inventive existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? Miles (Paul Rudd) is a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity. Told from multiple perspectives, the eight-episode series was created and written by Emmy® Award winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (The Battle of the Sexes, Little Miss Sunshine) and stars Paul Rudd and…Paul Rudd. Greenberg executive produces with Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.

MeatEater: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steve’s journeys in search of such delicious game meat as venison and mutton take him as far afield as Mexico and Alaska.

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali — NETFLIX FAMILY

From decorating his home to devouring sweets, join Bheem as he makes merry — and a bit of mischief — while the festival of lights is in full swing.

Seventeen — NETFLIX FILM

To find his therapy dog, a 17-year-old escapes from juvie and embarks on a journey of reconnection with his brother and grandmother through Cantabria.

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The fun continues for Lucky and her friends with more adventure than ever before. Wherever they go, it’s quite a ride — and you get to come along!

Tell Me Who I Am — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After losing his memory at age 18, Alex Lewis relies on his twin brother Marcus to teach him who he is. But the idyllic childhood Alex paints is hiding a traumatic family secret that the twins must finally face together decades later.

Toon: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reclusive, socially awkward jingle composer Toon must navigate the nightmarish world of show biz after a viral video skyrockets him to fame.

Unnatural Selection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pioneers in gene-editing techniques and artificial intelligence confront ethical and technological challenges unlike any humanity has faced before.

Upstarts — NETFLIX FILM

Upstarts, is a bromance about three college graduates from small-town India, captivated by the startup mania sweeping the country. As they enter the rollercoaster startup ecosystem of big dreams, big money and bigger sharks, they are faced with a big choice – their dreams, or their friendship. Directed by Udai Singh Pawar, Upstarts is produced by Raja Menon, Janani Ravichandran and Jawahar Sharma of Bandra West Productions. This film is supported by real-life heroes from the startup world in Bengaluru.

Avail. 10/19/19

Men in Black

Avail. 10/21/19

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Avail. 10/22/19

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian and actress Jenny Slate’s first Netflix original comedy special Stage Fright gives the audience an inside look at the comedian’s world. Interspersed within her hilarious stand-up set, Jenny shares personal clips of her childhood and interviews with her family in an intimate look at her life. Launching globally on October 22, Jenny overcomes her stage fright while telling stories about her visit to a midnight Catholic Mass and the ghosts that haunted her childhood home.

Avail. 10/23/19

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Each episode of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner will feature David Chang accompanied by a different celebrity guest exploring a single city, its culture and its cuisine. As the pair travels through each city, they will also uncover new and surprising things about themselves. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner is produced by Tremolo Productions in association with Majordomo Media. Morgan Neville, Dara Horenblas, David Chang, Christopher Chen, Caryn Capotsto, and Blake Davis serve as Executive Producers.

Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Some of the world’s most majestic birds display delightfully captivating mating rituals, from flashy dancing to flaunting their colorful feathers.

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Avail. 10/24/19

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High school isn’t the end of the world… until it is. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh). Following an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale. This Generation A series (A for Apocalypse! Get it?) is rated TV MA.

Revenge of Pontianak

Avail. 10/25/19

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This series explores the history of drug traffic in Spain and focuses on the first law enforcement organization created to fight it in the mid 1970s.

Brotherhood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An honest lawyer (Naruna Costa) reaches a moral crossroads after learning her brother (Seu Jorge) is the leader of a rising criminal faction in Brazil.

Dolemite Is My Name — NETFLIX FILM

Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon.

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The teen drama set in an elite boarding school in Southern California returns for Season 3, with the two rival student houses joining forces to uncover an evil plot.

The Kominsky Method: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The sun isn’t setting yet on aging actor slash acting coach, Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent Norman Newlander in the award-winning Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method. Academy Award® Winners Michael Douglas (Kominsky) and Alan Arkin (Newlander) continue their journey as two friends tackling life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that, above all else, values youth. This season, Sandy meets and bonds with his daughter’s new boyfriend (guest star Paul Reiser) who is uncomfortably close to Sandy’s age. Meanwhile, Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth (guest star Jane Seymour) and after fifty years, they decide to start again. Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker co-star. Both comedic and emotional, The Kominsky Method is a half-hour single camera comedy created by 8-time Emmy Award Nominee Chuck Lorre. Lorre, Al Higgins and Michael Douglas executive produce the series which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. The second season consists of eight episodes.

Monzon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This series explores the criminal investigations of Argentine boxing champion Carlos Monzón, who in 1989 was found guilty of the violent murder of his wife Alicia Muñiz.

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Nailed it!” hits France with a splat as home bakers talented in catastrophe compete to make almost-edible wonders. French pastry may never be the same.

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Nailed It!” cruises to Spain, where novices try to avoid a fiasco while baking stunners. La Terremoto de Alcorcón hosts alongside chef Christian Escribá.

Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises. Where fear meets funny, Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised.

Rattlesnake — NETFLIX FILM

Katrina (Carmen Ejogo) is a single mother driving cross country to start a new life with her young daughter Clara (Apollina Pratt) when their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. As Katrina changes the tire, Clara wanders off the desert road and is bitten by a venomous rattlesnake. Desperate to save her daughter’s life, Katrina accepts the help of a mysterious woman, but after she miraculously heals Clara, Katrina is asked to repay the good deed by killing a stranger in exchange for the life saved. Without time to lose, she must wrestle with the morality of who deserves to live and who should die, before her daughter’s life is once again put in peril at sundown. Rattlesnake is a pulse-pounding, psychological horror film directed by Zak Hilditch (1922, These Final Hours), also starring Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Emma Greenwell (Shameless, Love & Friendship, The Rock) and produced by Ross Dinerstein (1922, The Package, 6 Balloons).

It Takes a Lunatic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An intimate portrait of Wynn Handman, a teacher who impacted generations of actors and directors — including Denzel Washington, Christopher Walken, Connie Britton, John Leguizamo, Aasif Mandvi, Alec Baldwin, Burt Reynolds, Joanne Woodward and many more.

Avail. 10/28/19

A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This documentary captures the joy and heartbreak of families separated by the U.S.-Mexico border sharing a short but bittersweet reunion in 2018.

Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Banned from competing professionally, sumo wrestling champion Hiyori confronts obstacles inside and outside the ring in an attempt to change the rules of Japan’s national sport — and fight gender inequality.

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Avail. 10/29/19

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Actor, talk show host, producer, and comedy legend Arsenio Hall makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Smart & Classy. Over the course of his illustrious career entertaining audiences around the world, Arsenio reflects on stand-up in today’s political climate, Coming to America, winning “Celebrity Apprentice,” his favorite drug, and more!

Avail. 10/30/19

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Explore the diverse flavors of China’s Yunnan province and get to know the cooks and ingredients that shape its rich culinary tradition.

Avail. 10/31/19

Kengan Ashura: Part ll — NETFLIX ANIME

The Annihilation Tournament rages on: corporate leaders jockey for the Kengan chairmanship while their gladiators beat each other bloody in the ring.

Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two nefarious schemes taking place 10 years apart entangle a dauntless triad member who must break out of prison to rescue a loved one.