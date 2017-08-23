Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2017

0

Netflix has announced the titles it will be adding to its streaming service next month. Noteworthy movies hitting the service include Amores Perros, City of God, Dead Poets Society, Disney’s Hercules, Disney’s Mulan, Gone Baby Gone, Jaws, Pulp Fiction, Requiem for a Dream, The Squid and the Whale, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (2017), and Carol. That should keep you pretty busy throughout the month, especially when you factor in worthwhile originals like Little Evil, BoJack Horseman Season 4, Jerry Before Seinfeld, and Gerald’s Game.

Check out the full list of titles hitting Netflix next month, and if you’re ever wondering what you should stream tonight, be sure to take a look at our Best Movies on Netflix article.

Avail 9/1/17

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

Avail. 9/2/17

Vincent N Roxxy

Avail. 9/4/17

Graduation

Avail. 9/5/17

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Newsies: The Broadway Musical