Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2017

Netflix has announced the titles it will be adding to its streaming service next month. Noteworthy movies hitting the service include Amores Perros, City of God, Dead Poets Society, Disney’s Hercules, Disney’s Mulan, Gone Baby Gone, Jaws, Pulp Fiction, Requiem for a Dream, The Squid and the Whale, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (2017), and Carol. That should keep you pretty busy throughout the month, especially when you factor in worthwhile originals like Little Evil, BoJack Horseman Season 4, Jerry Before Seinfeld, and Gerald’s Game.
Check out the full list of titles hitting Netflix next month, and if you’re ever wondering what you should stream tonight, be sure to take a look at our Best Movies on Netflix article.
Avail 9/1/17
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
Avail. 9/2/17
Vincent N Roxxy
Avail. 9/4/17
Graduation
Avail. 9/5/17
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Newsies: The Broadway Musical