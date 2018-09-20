New ‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’ Trailer Reveals More of R.L. Stine’s Horrors

0

If you’re looking for some relatively tame scares this Halloween season that the whole family can enjoy, you might want to take a look at Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween. Inspired by author R.L. Stine‘s massively bestselling series, this sequel follows up on the misadventures of the original film in which a bunch of Stine’s creations came to life and wreaked havoc. Jack Black played the role of the author himself last time, but he won’t be back for the sequel; he is currently starring in Eli Roth‘s scare-filled family-friendly flick The House with a Clock in Its Walls however. You can get an idea of just what you’re in store for with this new Goosebumps tale thanks to a newly released trailer for the Sony Pictures release.

The sequel also features a pair of young actors who have already found their way onto the big and small screens respectively for another horror icon: Stephen King. Of course, there’s IT star Jeremy Ray Taylor, who’s currently filming that scary sequel, but there’s also Caleel Harris who just appeared in the incredible first season of Hulu’s Castle Rock. Whatever scares this movie throws their way, I think they’ve got it covered.

The film opens October 12th and also stars Madison Iseman, Ken Jeong, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, and Chris Parnell. Check out the spooky new trailer for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween below:

If the tricks don’t get you, the treats will. #Goosebumps2Movie – only in theaters October 12.

Here’s the official synopsis for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween:

Halloween comes to life in a brand-new comedy adventure based on R.L. Stine’s 400-million-selling series of books. The film is directed by Ari Sandel, written by Rob Lieber, and produced by Deborah Forte and Neal H. Moritz.

For more on the upcoming kid-friendly horror flick, be sure to get caught up with our previous write-ups linked below: