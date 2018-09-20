New ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Trailer Gets Weird on the Internet

0

The latest trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet, a.k.a. Wreck-It Ralph 2, is the best yet at delivering plot nuggets and Internet weirdness. It turns out that the reason our title character and Vanellope have to venture into the wild wild West of the Internet has to do with searching for a replacement part for the Sugar Rush arcade game. That opens up a whole world of meta weirdness as the digital odd couple venture out and find themselves in search of much more than a gaming gizmo.

Starring John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Ed O’Neill, Ali Wong, Timothy Simons, Glozell Green, Hamish Blake and Taraji P. Henson, co-directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston family-friendly follow-up opens November 21st.

Check out the new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet below, followed by new images and a new poster:

Watch the official trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet, and see the film in theatres November 21!

And here's the official synopsis:

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.” Directed by Rich Moore (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”) and Phil Johnston (co-writer “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Cedar Rapids,” co-writer “Zootopia,”), and produced by Clark Spencer (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Bolt”), “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2” hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

