New Poster for Jordan Peele’s Secretive Thriller ‘Us’ Teases a New Nightmare

0

Universal Pictures has released a new domestic poster for filmmaker Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated new film Us, which serves as his next directorial effort after the groundbreaking hit Get Out. Written and directed by Peele, the film’s plot details are being kept firmly under wraps, but a recent leaked synopsis (via /Film) that may or may not be real teases a familiar story:

A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Again, it’s unclear if this synopsis is 100% real, but that would certainly match up with what Peele is calling a “social thriller” in the vein of Get Out. And just like that film, I think we can safely assume things will not play out as expected.

Some wondered if Us would have its world premiere at Sundance in January just like Get Out, but alas that appears not to be the case. Instead, I wouldn’t be surprised if the film got its bow at SXSW in March, just ahead of its release date.

For now, this poster is incredibly enticing and beautifully designed with a tremendous tagline, and I can’t wait to look at it in hindsight knowing the film’s twists and turns. Check out the new Us poster below. The film also stars Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, and Noelle Sheldon. Us opens in theaters on March 15, 2019.