16 New ‘Venom’ Images Tease Eddie Brock’s Symbiote Transformation

Venom will be arriving soon in theaters will all the momentum of a turd in the wind—which is a lot, apparently?—and Sony is ramping up the hype machine. The studio released an action-packed Wilhelm Scream of a clip earlier today, and then followed that up with a whole batch of new images from the Spider-Man spin-off starring Tom Hardy as both Eddie Brock and the alien Symbiote known as Venom.

Strangely, though, these new images are shockingly light on the Symbiote itself. Instead, we mostly see Eddie Brock doing brood-y Eddie Brock things, casually chilling on his motorcycle in an alleyway or sharing a laugh with Michelle Williams‘ Anne Weying. Riz Ahmed‘s villainous Dr. Carlton Drake is there, lookin’ villainous, and the few shots of Venom in all his sticky glory are as absurd-looking as you want them to be. Yes, one of them is from the “turd in the wind” scene. (Which is still fantastic. Fight me.) No sign of Jenny Slate and her wild pronunciations of the word Symbiote or Woody Harrelson‘s character, who is heavily rumored to eventually become Venom archnemesis Carnage.

It’s mind-boggling trying to decipher what type of tone director Ruben Fleischer is going for with this project, but we don’t have long to find out; the social embargo for Venom lifts late next Monday night (October 1), and the review embargo lifts that Tuesday.

For now, check out the images below and definitely sound off in the comments. Too much Tom, not enough Venom? Let us know. Venom—which also stars Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson, Ron Cephas Jones, and Michelle Lee—hits theaters on October 5.

Here's the official synopsis for Venom: