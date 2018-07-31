New ‘Venom’ Trailer Brings the Riot

0

Sony Pictures has released a new Venom trailer for the upcoming spinoff. Ruben Fleischer directs anti-hero take starring Tom Hardy in the title role. Or at least he will be once the alien symbiote takes over his human form and turns him into the super-powerful Spider-Man foe.

This trailer certainly shows off much more of Venom than the previous trailer, but I still think your mileage on this film will vary depending on how you feel about the anti-hero character in the first place. It doesn’t appear that Fleischer’s film aims to really add or adjust much in the way of Venom’s story—he’s a parasite and Eddie Brock essentially wrestles with dual personalities and shifting power dynamics. For me, I’m not sure that’s interesting enough to sustain an entire film. But I’ve certainly got an open mind.

This trailer also shows off Riz Ahmed as the villainous Riot, another symbiote who goes toe to toe with Venom. Their scenes together look pretty gnarly, and I’m definitely curious to see where Sony lands on a rating with this thing. Fleischer said at Comic-Con that it still hadn’t been decided if this will be R or PG-13, which likely means even if it is R-rated, it’ll be fairly tame.

Perhaps the best thing to come from this trailer is the promise of a delightful new Tom Hardy voice to enter the zeitgeist. Indeed, Hardy provides the voice for Venom, and it sounds like a mixture of The Dark Knight Rises‘ Bane and Hardy’s character from the underrated Locke. In other words, it’s terrific.

Check out the new Venom trailer below. Written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, and Kelly Marcel and Will Beal, the film opens October 5th and also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott.

Here’s the official logline for Venom: