New ‘Venom’ Trailer Actually Reveals Venom

0

Sony has released a new Venom trailer for the highly anticipated comic book adaptation, and it actually reveals the Venom character this time around. Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, the film is directed by Zombieland and Gangster Squad filmmaker Ruben Fleischer and stars Tom Hardy as a reporter named Eddie Brock who becomes infected with an alien symbiote that turns him into a very different kind of person.

For those who don’t know, in the comics Spider-Man comes into contact with an alien symbiote. That symbiote gives him special powers like increased strength and unlimited web-fluid. However, it also causes increased aggression. When Spider-Man gets rid of the symbiote, it finds his rival Eddie Brock, latches onto him, and Brock becomes Venom, which is why Venom has Spider-Man’s powers and resembles a grotesque version of the webslinger.

Since Sony’s Spider-Man exists inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no involvement in Venom, they’re keeping things separate (for now) and just making a Venom movie with Eddie Brock as the protagonist. It’s not controversial to say the studio’s first Venom trailer was pretty bad. There was a lot of buildup and no reveal of the titular character. Sony doesn’t make the same mistake twice, and indeed we do get to see Venom in this trailer and, well, he looks like Venom.

As for the film itself, it’s a little hard to tell. It’s easy to see why Hardy was interested—this is essentially a role that allows him to play a man with multiple personality disorder. But aside from a swell cast, there’s really nothing story-wise or even cinematically that jumps out here as particularly compelling or new. That said, this comics character is a big deal to a lot of people, so your mileage may vary.

It also can’t be ignored that this trailer is dropping two hours before the social media embargo on Avengers: Infinity War reactions lifts. Sony clearly saw an opening to steal some thunder from the Tuesday morning news cycle, and it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.

Check out the new Venom trailer below, followed by the film’s first poster. Scripted by Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner and Kelly Marcel and Will Beal, the film opens October 5th and also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott.