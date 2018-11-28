Natalie Portman Is a Pop Star with a Tortured Past in New ‘Vox Lux’ Trailer

0

NEON has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Vox Lux, which features a transformative performance from Natalie Portman. Written and directed by Brady Corbet, the film is told in two halves. The first portion of the film takes place in 1999 and stars Tomorrowland breakout Raffey Cassidy as a teenager named Celeste, who survives a violent school shooting, only to write an original song with her sister (Stacy Martin) about the tragedy that turns her into a superstar. The second portion of the film finds Portman playing the adult Celeste, who’s now a worldwide star in the vein of Lady Gaga, but who’s still struggling with her own personal and familial issues as she mounts a comeback tour.

This new trailer offers a closer look at the film, and it certainly looks interesting. The cinematography is gorgeous, and Portman’s performance is striking. The film received somewhat mixed reviews out of TIFF, but most critics seemed to agree that it’s at least admirably ambitious. Moreover, it provides an interesting foil to A Star Is Born.

Check out the new Vox Lux trailer below. The film also stars Jude Law and features original songs by Sia. Vox Lux opens in NY and LA on December 7th and expands nationwide on December 14th.