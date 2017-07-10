‘Marvel’s New Warriors’ Casts Squirrel Girl and the Rest of the Team

Ladies and gentlemen, meet your New Warriors. Marvel’s latest TV team-up aligns the superhero masthead with Freeform for Marvel’s first foray into live-action comedy. The YA-oriented series is a sort of Jr. Avengers about “six young people learning to cope with their abilities in a world where bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.” The half-hour scripted comedy comes from Enlisted and Cougar Town creator Kevin Biegel, and today brings the news that the series has completed casting for all six key characters.
But of course, you’re probably wondering about who’s going to play Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, the spunky, spirited leader of the New Warriors who fans have been rather vocally requesting to see on screen for years. For that role, Marvel and Freeform have recruited Milana Vayntrub, who you may recognize from Silicon Valley or This Is Us, or perhaps most notably, as Lily, the helpful, humorous manager in a long-running string of AT&T commercials. She’s pretty spot-on casting — not obvious, but perfect for the part and I’m officially intrigued by this show.
Check out the full breakdown of the cast and characters below.
Milana Vayntrub (“This Is Us,” “Silicon Valley”) as Doreen Green a.k.a Squirrel Girl
Doreen is a totally empowered fangirl who has the incredible powers of a … squirrel. Her greatest quality is her optimism and her best friend is a pet squirrel, Tippy Toe.
Derek Theler (“Baby Daddy”) as Craig Hollis a.k.a Mister Immortal
Craig can’t die … or so he says. Although Craig’s superpower seems amazing, he hasn’t made use of it at all – he figures if he has all the time in the world to learn how to do anything heroic, what’s the rush?
Jeremy Tardy (“Dear White People,” “Ten Days in the Valley) as Dwayne Taylor a.k.a Night Thrasher
Brilliant and noble, and maybe a bit full of himself, Dwayne is a shameless self-promoter and entrepreneur who also deeply believes in justice.
Calum Worthy (“Austin & Ally,” “Cassandra French’s Finishing School”) as Robbie Baldwin a.k.a Speedball
Robbie is an impulsive people-pleaser with a misplaced sense of confidence who throws kinetic balls of energy that are completely out of control.
Matthew Moy (“2 Broke Girls, “Steven Universe”) as Zack Smith a.k.a. Microbe
Zack is a shy hypochondriac whose ability is that he can talk to germs that tell him where you’ve been, what you ate and with whom you’ve hung out. It’s impossible to keep secrets around him.
Kate Comer (“Hello My Name is Doris,” “The Comeback”) as Deborah Fields a.k.a. Debrii
Deborah is proud, funny and quick-witted. A low-level telekinetic, very low like she can move a paper cup.