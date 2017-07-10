‘Marvel’s New Warriors’ Casts Squirrel Girl and the Rest of the Team

0

Ladies and gentlemen, meet your New Warriors. Marvel’s latest TV team-up aligns the superhero masthead with Freeform for Marvel’s first foray into live-action comedy. The YA-oriented series is a sort of Jr. Avengers about “six young people learning to cope with their abilities in a world where bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.” The half-hour scripted comedy comes from Enlisted and Cougar Town creator Kevin Biegel, and today brings the news that the series has completed casting for all six key characters.

But of course, you’re probably wondering about who’s going to play Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, the spunky, spirited leader of the New Warriors who fans have been rather vocally requesting to see on screen for years. For that role, Marvel and Freeform have recruited Milana Vayntrub, who you may recognize from Silicon Valley or This Is Us, or perhaps most notably, as Lily, the helpful, humorous manager in a long-running string of AT&T commercials. She’s pretty spot-on casting — not obvious, but perfect for the part and I’m officially intrigued by this show.

Check out the full breakdown of the cast and characters below.