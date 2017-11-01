‘Marvel’s New Warriors’ in Search of a New Home as Freeform Opts Out

0

Believe it or not, Marvel’s Inhumans is still on the air as of this writing, because once you make a thing, you let it run its course no matter how god-awful it is. So while Marvel TV fans wait for that particular problem child to be put to rest–just two episodes left–another new television production is in search of a new home. Marvel’s New Warriors, originally ordered straight to series by Freeform, won’t air on the younger-skewing network due to program-scheduling conflicts.

THR reports that New Warriors, designed as a half-hour scripted comedy, will be shopped around to other networks and outlets by Marvel. One such home may be Disney’s new streaming service, though their sources stress that this is a long shot. The 10 episodes from Kevin Biegel (Enlisted) may wind up outside of Marvel’s parent company–Disney, and its affiliates–but obviously those platforms are going to be the easiest sells. However, since Marvel wants New Warriors to launch in 2018 and Disney’s SVOD service isn’t scheduled to kick off until 2019, this may not be a compatible match. Marvel’s ready to go, however, with production reportedly ready to resume in January should the show be picked up. They’re aiming for a two-season order on the strength of the New Warriors pilot.

The comedy–a genre which may have been a misstep–sees young people with powers learning to cope with both their own supernatural abilities and the complications of the mundane world around them. The full cast for Marvel’s New Warriors was revealed earlier this year and is as follows:

Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us, Silicon Valley) as Doreen Green a.k.a Squirrel Girl

Doreen is a totally empowered fangirl who has the incredible powers of a … squirrel. Her greatest quality is her optimism and her best friend is a pet squirrel, Tippy Toe.

Derek Theler (Baby Daddy) as Craig Hollis a.k.a Mister Immortal

Craig can’t die … or so he says. Although Craig’s superpower seems amazing, he hasn’t made use of it at all – he figures if he has all the time in the world to learn how to do anything heroic, what’s the rush?

Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People, Ten Days in the Valley) as Dwayne Taylor a.k.a Night Thrasher

Brilliant and noble, and maybe a bit full of himself, Dwayne is a shameless self-promoter and entrepreneur who also deeply believes in justice.

Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally, Cassandra French’s Finishing School) as Robbie Baldwin a.k.a Speedball

Robbie is an impulsive people-pleaser with a misplaced sense of confidence who throws kinetic balls of energy that are completely out of control.

Matthew Moy (2 Broke Girls, Steven Universe) as Zack Smith a.k.a. Microbe

Zack is a shy hypochondriac whose ability is that he can talk to germs that tell him where you’ve been, what you ate and with whom you’ve hung out. It’s impossible to keep secrets around him.

Kate Comer (Hello My Name is Doris, The Comeback) as Deborah Fields a.k.a. Debrii