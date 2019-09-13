Full-Length ‘Watchmen’ Trailer Offers Our Most Extensive Look Yet at the HBO Series

0

HBO has released the full-length official trailer for Watchmen, the highly anticipated upcoming TV series. Loosely based on the graphic novel of the same name, the new show is described as a remix as well as a sequel to Alan Moore’s seminal work, with Lost and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof at the helm.

The show takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma (my hometown—918 represent) and finds Regina King filling the lead role of Tulsa Police Force detective Angela Abar. HBO is keeping most character information under wraps for now, so all we have to go on is what we see in the trailers. Hall is also a masked vigilante of sorts, with Jean Smart playing FBI Agent Laurie Blake and Don Johnson as Tulsa Police Force chief Judd Crawford. We’ve also got Jeremy Irons in a mystery role that many think is an older version of the character Ozymandius.

What’s encouraging about this trailer is that Lindelof isn’t simply reworking the graphic novel for his own satisfaction. The show is tackling real-world issues like “enhanced interrogation,” vigilantism, and the relationship between police and its citizens. If you’re wondering why the series is set in Tulsa, the town was once home to what was known as “Black Wall Street”—the wealthiest black community in the United States. It was entirely destroyed during the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921, and race relations in the city have never been the same since.

So yeah, you could say I’m excited for this. Especially in the wake of the brilliance of Lindelof’s HBO series The Leftovers.

Check out the new Watchmen trailer below. The series premieres on HBO on October 20th and also stars Tim Blake Nelson, Lous Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Sara Vickers, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Jacob Ming-Trent, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk.

