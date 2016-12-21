Watch: Wes Anderson Reveals Title, Full Cast, and First Footage for New Stop-Motion Animated Film

0

In the wake of his largest success to date with The Grand Budapest Hotel, filmmaker Wes Anderson has been characteristically mum about his next project while simultaneously making his next project. It’s no secret that Anderson is currently in production on a new stop-motion animated film—his next directorial effort—and that it revolves around dogs. But that’s been about it as far as details go…until today.

Indeed, in a new video Anderson has formally announced Isle of Dogs, his new film, while also unveiling the impressive (and massive) voice cast. Edward Norton leads the ensemble as a dog named Rex, with the rest of the cast filled out as follows: Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, and Liev Schrieber.

This is, of course, Anderson’s second stop-motion animated feature after making his format debut with the 2009 masterpiece Fantastic Mr. Fox. Anderson’s filmmaking sensibilities are the perfect fit for this particular artform, and while plot details for Isle of Dogs are under wraps, the mere prospect of Wes Anderson + dogs + stop-motion + this cast = one of my most anticipated films currently in development.

Production is ongoing in England at the moment, and given that he only just began filming this year it’s unlikely we’ll see Isle of Dogs released before 2018, but one hopes this is only the beginning in terms of teases. Watch the video for yourself below.