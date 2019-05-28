New ‘When They See Us’ Trailer Shows the Central Park Five as Adults Fighting for Justice

0

Netflix has released a new trailer for Ava DuVernay’s four-part miniseries about the Central Park Five, When They See Us. In 1989, five teenage boys–four black and one Hispanic–were rounded up at random and charged with the horrific rape of a white female jogger in Central Park. There was no physical evidence linking the boys to the crime, but the cry for “justice” railroaded these young men through the legal system and put them in jail for over a decade. This new trailer focuses primarily on their lives once they were released from prison.

I started watching When They See Us this past weekend, and while I’ll have my full review up on Friday when the series is released, I’ll say right now that it’s probably one of the best things Netflix has ever produced. DuVernay is at the top of her game with this series, and while it’s a hard story to watch as the lives of these innocent boys are stolen in a gross miscarriage of justice, the director keeps it riveting and captivating. The story is shocking and infuriating, but it always holds your interest.

Check out the new When They See Us trailer below. The series hits Netflix on Friday, May 31st and stars Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.

Here’s the official synopsis for When They See Us: