New ‘Widows’ Trailer and Images Show Off Major BDE

The zeitgeist might be over Big Dick Energy, but it’s hard to find a more pure display of it than in this trailer for Widows. Directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), who also co-wrote the script with Gillian Flynn (Sharp Objects), Widows follows the story of a group of women who are left bearing the brunt of a debt amassed by their now-deceased husbands after a heist gone wrong. So what do they do? Kick ass and take names, of course.
The movie boasts are truly fantastic cast: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson. I mean really, does it get more badass than that?
Widows debuts November 16th everywhere; check out the new trailer below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Widows:
From Academy Award®-winning director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) comes a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption. “Widows” is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. “Widows” also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Lukas Haas and Brian Tyree Henry.