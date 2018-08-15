New ‘Widows’ Trailer and Images Show Off Major BDE

0

The zeitgeist might be over Big Dick Energy, but it’s hard to find a more pure display of it than in this trailer for Widows. Directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), who also co-wrote the script with Gillian Flynn (Sharp Objects), Widows follows the story of a group of women who are left bearing the brunt of a debt amassed by their now-deceased husbands after a heist gone wrong. So what do they do? Kick ass and take names, of course.

The movie boasts are truly fantastic cast: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson. I mean really, does it get more badass than that?

Widows debuts November 16th everywhere; check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Widows: