‘Paddington’ Director Paul King in Talks for New ‘Willy Wonka’ Movie

I’m not sure we need another Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie, but if we’re going to get one, Warner Bros. sure is putting together one hell of an exciting creative team. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Paddington director Paul King is in final negotiations to direct Warner’s Willy Wonka, a reimagining of Roald Dahl‘s beloved children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Story details are being kept under wraps, but the screenplay comes from Man Seeking Woman creator and former Saturday Night Live writer Simon Rich. Producer David Heyman, who previously worked with King on the Paddington films, revealed in 2016 that the new movie would not be a remake, but a new approach to the iconic Dahl character.

At the time, he spoke to /Film about the early development stages on the script,