New ‘Wonder Park’ Trailer Delivers the Theme Park of Your Dreams

0

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon are doubling down on their dream theme park, Wonder Park. A new trailer for the family-friendly flick debuted today, and it’s the first to feature full voice acting while also revealing much more of the plot. The previous trailer was wondrously whimsical but also lacked any sort of meat on the bones of the narrative. That’s just fine because now we have a better sense of the story: 12-year-old June, who had created an imaginative theme park with her mother when she was younger, stumbles upon a real-world creation of the very same amusement park, somehow brought to life. It’s rundown and abandoned, at least until an older June starts to discover the problems that plague the park, namely the fact that she forgot all about it … oh and that it’s overrun by an army of cheeky little chimpanzombies.

Wonder Park, the upcoming animated feature from writers Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec features the voice talents of Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Ken Jeong, Matthew Broderick, Kath Soucie, and Norbert Leo Butz. Look for it in theaters on March 15, 2019.

Check out the new trailer for Wonder Park below:

When the park of her dreams needs saving, only June’s imagination can bring it back to life. Watch the new trailer for #WonderPark now, and don’t miss it in theatres March 15.

Here’s Paramount’s statement about the vacant director’s chair on Wonder Park:

Animation is a big team effort, and since the film was nearly finished when the director [Dylan Brown] left, we felt confident that our amazing creative leads on the film could see the film to the finish line. And they did.

Additionally, Deadline reports that a Nickelodeon TV series based on Wonder Park will arrive next year, likely following the film’s release. Paramount and Nickelodeon are clearly looking to tap into something big here with franchise potential, and the introduction of the chimpanzombies feels like a tactical move, because what kids can resist an army of cuddly and chaotic (and likely highly collectible) little monkey creatures? We’ll see how it plays out next spring.