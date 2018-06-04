New Trailer for ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Is Determined to Break the Internet

0

A new trailer for Disney’s highly anticipated animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is now here! The upcoming film has Ralph and Vanellope headed to the Internet to find a replacement part to save Vanellope’s game.

The new trailer is charming enough, and there’s a scene involving the Disney princesses that’s sure to get people talking. But overall, there’s the nagging feeling that the film is already dated given how fast memes and social trends work in the Internet age. You can stuff your movie with references to Amazon, Google, Twitter, et al, but a bunch of hat tips to major companies feels weird, and it only gets weirder when Disney does a victory lap on how much IP its acquired. This trailer shows how big the Internet is, but very little on how Ralph is going to break it.

Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston‘s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 stars John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, and Alan Tudyk. Look for it in theaters starting November 21st.

Check out the new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 below:

Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) navigate the vast and dynamic world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush.

Here’s the official synopsis for Disney’s upcoming animated sequel, followed by a brand-new poster: