New ‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Trailer Reveals a Ton of DC Comics’ Finest

DC Universe has released the first look at the highly-anticipated Young Justice: Outsiders, the direct follow-up to the animated Young Justice that ran for just two all-too-brief seasons on Cartoon Network. Outsiders will pick up the threads left dangling by the 2013 finale’s achingly unresolved cliffhangers, which saw—*spoilers*—Wally West’s Kid Flash (Jason Marsden) being erased from existence, Vandal Savage (Miguel Ferrer) striking up a bro-deal with Darkseid on the fiery hellscape Apokolips, and Dick Grayson (Jesse McCartney) taking some much-needed time off as leader of the team.

The trailer is a feast for anyone who waited those five years to see what happened to the crew, touching on every corner of the DC Universe from Batman and the Outsiders, to the New Gods, to Deathstroke. (“Bulletproof. That’s annoying.” is a highlight). And hey, Dick is back and looking a lot less angsty than he did in Titans.

“Young Justice: Outsiders epitomizes the kind of fan-first series that DC Universe can deliver directly to our members. The passion that surrounded this unique serial strongly points to the reason our direct-to-consumer service is a fan win,” DC Digital Services senior vice president Sam Ades said in a release. “Not only does DC Universe provide a place for our creative talent to spread their wings, it provides a home for fan-favorite DC Super Heroes stories.”

The series’ will debut on the streaming service alongside an exclusive prequel comic, as well as the documentary series “Making Of” Young Justice: Outsiders hosted by Whitney Moore.

Check out the trailer below. Young Justice: Outsiders will premiere three new episodes every Friday from January 4, 2019, through January 18.

Here is the official synopsis for Young Justice: Outsiders: