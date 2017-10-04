‘Newness’ Trailer: Nicholas Hoult & Laia Costa Find Love and Sex on Social Media

0

The first trailer for Newness has been released online, offering a first look at the new film from Like Crazy and Equals filmmaker Drake Doremus. The romantic drama takes a modern look at love and sex and stars Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa as two strangers who meet on a Tinder-like app and subsequently strike up a relationship, which they agree to make open.

I caught the movie at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and it’s a really fascinating, moving look at how social media has altered the Millennial approach to romance. Hoult and Costa are both terrific, Doremus captures the whole thing with his signature intimate and somewhat voyeuristic aesthetic, and Ben York Jones’ screenplay makes some astute observations about relationships. The film is also unabashedly sexy, and the cinematography by Sean Stiegmeier brings a sharpness to the love scenes that makes them all the more impactful.

Check out the Newness trailer below and click here to read my full review from Sundance. The movie also stars Courtney Eaton, Danny Huston, Jessica Henwick, Esther Perel, and Matthew Gray Gubler. Newness will be available exclusively on iTunes starting November 3rd and will hit other streaming platforms shortly after.