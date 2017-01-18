Nick Offerman on ‘The Founder’, Dealing with the Limelight, and “J-Lo Problems”

0

With director John Lee Hancock’s The Founder opening this weekend in theaters, a few days ago I sat down with Nick Offerman, who plays one of the McDonald brothers in the film, for an exclusive video interview. During our wide-ranging conversation we talked about how The Founder is a timely story in an age where truth has been devalued, the challenge of shooting the film in 34 days, what he learned while researching the role that surprised him, his thoughts on attending Sundance this year, memorable moments from filming Fargo season 2, what it’s like dealing with the limelight and “J-Lo Problems”, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with The Founder, written by Robert Siegel (Big Fan, The Wrestler) the film tells the true story of how Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers’ speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. He then maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire. The film also stars Linda Cardellini, Laura Dern, BJ Novak, and John Caroll Lynch.



Watch what Nick Offerman had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about

Nick Offerman: