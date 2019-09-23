Nicolas Cage, ‘Hereditary’s Alex Wolff to Star in Truffle Hunter Movie ‘Pig’

0

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and Hereditary star Alex Wolff are set to star in the indie movie Pig, which hails from writer-director Michael Sarnoski, Collider has confirmed.

Cage will play a truffle hunter who lives alone in the wilderness of Oregon with his beloved foraging pig. When the pig is kidnapped, he must journey into Portland — and his long-abandoned past — to recover her.

Sarnoski wrote the script, based on a story he co-wrote with Vanessa Block, who is producing alongside Dimitra Tsingou, Thomas Benski, Ben Giladi, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Rath, Joseph Restaino, Steve Tisch and Cage. Sarnoski previously served as an editor on Block’s acclaimed 2015 documentary short The Testimony.

Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment, Valparaiso Pictures and Cage’s Saturn Pictures are producing Pig in association with co-financiers Escape Artists and Sweet Tomato Films, though Len Blavatnik’s AI Film is financing the majority of the picture, which started production on Monday.

Two years ago, I read Jeffery Deaver‘s book The Burial Hour, which follows the same investigators he introduced in The Bone Collector. Sections of the book are set in Italy, where a forestry officer is on the trail of a truffle counterfeiter, so I actually learned a lot about the unique world of truffles, and I can see why Cage’s prized pig would mean so much to him. And yet, I don’t think we’re going to see Cage going all John Wick here to get his pig back. I think this is going to have a bit more soul, kind of like David Gordon Green‘s Joe, another film that paired Cage with a young, rising star — in that case, Tye Sheridan. For Pig to have drawn Wolff’s interest in addition to Cage, whose tastes run all over the map, I imagine there’s something special about this script.

Cage recently starred in Panos Cosmatos’ head-trip Mandy, and he next stars in Sion Sono‘s Prisoners of the Ghostland as well as Richard Stanley’s sci-fi thriller Color Out of Space, based on the short story by H.P. Lovecraft. Meanwhile, Wolff starred in three movies at TIFF, including the Hugh Jackman standout Bad Education. His directorial debut, The Cat and the Moon, opens on Oct. 25, and he’ll soon be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level.

Cage is represented by WME and Stride Management, while Wolff is repped by CAA, Untitled and Definition Entertainment. Sarnoski is repped by WME and MGMT Entertainment. The Pig news was first reported by Deadline.