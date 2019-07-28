You Absolutely Must Watch This Insane Nicolas Cage Cameo in the 1988 Film ‘Never on Tuesday’

0

It’s a Sunday afternoon, a remake of The Lion King is the #1 movie in America, a new Quentin Tarantino flick has set the internet ablaze, and yet I can pretty much guarantee the best cinema you’ll experience this weekend is this recently-unearthed clip of Nicolas Cage‘s truly insane cameo in the 1988 straight-to-video comedy, Never on Tuesday.

Were you already aware that Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage made a one-minute cameo in the movie Never on Tuesday? Congrats to you, person who never loses local bar trivia nights. For the rest of us, I heartily encourage repeat viewings of the clip, dug up on Twitter by Alex Navarro, which sees Cage wearing James Dean‘s rain jacket and a $0.99 Party City witch nose to do some straight-up unexplainably bizarre shit on camera for 60 seconds. Whatever you are picturing, it’s not weird enough. No, weirder than that. Weirder than that.

You can skip right on down to the clip, but I also highly recommend writer/director Adam Rifkin‘s explanation of how this thing came to be. Rifkin, who made Never on Tuesday when he was 20 years old, tells EW the extremely unsurprising fact that most of the scene was Cage’s idea. Bless that man.

The way it worked with Nicolas Cage is, he was given free rein to do whatever he wanted. That was the caveat. He said he’d do it if he could do whatever he wanted. So, he came, with a big rubber nose, that he wanted applied, and he wanted to play this insane character, which we thought was hilarious. – Now, there’s an uncut version of his scene that needs to be unearthed, from somewhere, where he says way more crazy things. That is not the version that ended up in the final film, sadly. But, now, I wish we could find it, because it’s really really bizarre. But that’s the story of how his character ended up in the film and became such a weird character.

I must point out that Never on Tuesday also included appearances by Cary Elwes, Emilio Estevez, Gilbert Gottfried, Judd Nelson, and Charlie Sheen. Check out Cage’s brief cameo below: