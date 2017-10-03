Nicolas Cage Gets His Face on Japanese Snack Food

0

It’s always interesting to see the kind of marketing stars will and won’t do depending on the market. Yes, we have stars adorning bags of potato chips here in the U.S., but it’s clearly as a character of some kind. If I see Henry Cavill on a bag of Doritos, he’s dressed up as Superman, so it’s clearly an ad for Batman v Superman. You don’t get an actor in some low-budget movie on a snack food, but you should, and now Japan is here to show us why.

Kotaku discovered the face of Nicolas Cage (and of course it had to be Cage) on the popular puffed corn snack Umaibou (or “delicious stick”). Cage is on the stick to promote the direct-to-DVD film Army of One, a movie that was released last year where Cage plays a guy who goes on a one-man-mission to kill Osama bin Laden. According to the website Natalie, the Cage version is called “Deluxe Umaibou Nicolastick” and it’s available for a limited time to people who buy tickets to Army of One. I would happily buy the tickets if only to get a Deluxe Umaibou Nicolastick.

America, we cannot afford to lose to Japan in the Nicolas Cage snack food race.