Nicolas Cage Is Fully Unhinged in Exclusive ‘Mom and Dad’ Images

It’s always a delight when Nicolas Cage channels his inner maniacal madman on screen a la Face/Off, and for his new horror comedy Mom and Dad, the actor gets fully unhinged as an everyman father of two who just really, really wants to kill his kids. Cage stars alongside Selma Blair in the goofy, gory B-movie delight about a worldwide mass hysteria where, for 24 brutal hours, parents turn violently against their own children.

Mom and Dad reunites Cage with writer and director Brian Taylor, one half of Crank directing duo Neveldine/Taylor, who directed Cage in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Mom and Dad marks Taylor’s first solo directorial outing, and he’s quick to find his footing with the lean, fast-paced horror outing, which mines parental weariness and unexpressed rage for big laughs and bigger bloodshed. I caught the film back at Fantastic Fest last year, and it’s an absolutely raucous, wild ride with a full-on Cage performance for the books.

Check out our Mom and Dad images below, and click here to watch Steve’s extended interview with Taylor about the film from TIFF. The movie also stars Anne Winters and Zackery Arthur and will be released in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on January 19th.